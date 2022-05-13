Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Covid 19 Omicron: Demand for Pfizer low while health providers push for MMR, flu vaccines

3 minutes to read
Ngati Hine Health Trust CEO Geoff Milner encouraged the community to consider flu and MMR vaccinations. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ngati Hine Health Trust CEO Geoff Milner encouraged the community to consider flu and MMR vaccinations. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Julia Czerwonatis

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

Northland's largest Māori health provider is encouraging the community to consider other immunisations as demand for the Covid-19 vaccine slows.

After reaching 90.1 per cent for the first dose, the percentage of Northlanders who are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei