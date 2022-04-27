The Northland District Health Board has provided some further details about Covid hospitalisations in the region. Photo / Tania Whyte

Less than one per cent of Northland's population has been hospitalised with the virus - the youngest of whom was under 12-months-old.

In total, 438 people have been hospitalised with Covid-19 in the region. Of which, the median age to date is 48-years-old.

Today's Covid update from the Northland District Health Board stated that 29 people were currently in hospital with the virus.

Northland District Health Board incident controller Chris McLellan explained how the figures didn't just reflect patients admitted because of Covid.

"Northland DHB has patients admitted with Covid-19 and patients admitted for other illnesses that are subsequently diagnosed as being Covid positive.

"Therefore, our reported daily hospitalisation number reflects all patients under our care that have Covid-19, and this figure changes daily."

McLellan said genomic testing is carried out among hospitalised patients to determine Covid variants and sub-variants. The testing is part of a Ministry of Health national surveillance programme.

"All recent cases from this surveillance activity are omicron cases," he said.

The Advocate sought a breakdown of vaccination status among patients but the request went unanswered by the district health board.

According to McLellan, the district health board has "undertaken significant planning in preparation for a Covid-19 surge" to lessen any potential impacts on their ability to deliver healthcare to the community.

"The planning includes preparing for increased patient numbers and a reduction in hospital staffing capacity due to Covid-19 related sickness," he said.

Part of their planning involved designating Ward 16 in Whangārei Hospital as a Covid ward. An Assessment Unit was opened during the pandemic to take any potential overflows of Ward 16 patients "when needed," McLellan said.

"While Whangārei Hospital is the central hub for all patients in Northland with Covid-19, each of our rural hospitals is equipped to care for Covid-19 patients and has plans in place for Covid-19 surges that they can activate at short notice."

A Covid response measure implemented by the district health board on Thursday involved an appeal to people to take up basic care for family members in hospital to help alleviate the pressure on already stretched staff.

The number of new Covid cases reported in Northland on Thursday was 276. Of those 142 were in Whangārei, 114 in the Far North, and 20 in Kaipara.

Overall, there are 1831 active cases in the region and 28,253 people have recovered from the virus.

The district health board continued to urge people to only attend hospital if it is urgent as Whangārei Hospital continued to be "extremely busy".

"We need to make sure our resources are used to help those who need it most. Please only come to hospital if your need is urgent."

Anyone unsure whether to seek medical treatment at a Northland hospital was urged to call Heathline for free on 0800 611 115; or to phone their GP or visit White Cross.

"Remember - if it's a medical emergency – call 111."

The DHB said a medical emergency included chest pain or tightness, difficulty breathing, choking, severe bleeding or bleeding that won't stop, sudden weakness or difficulty talking, fainting or unconsciousness.

Testing

Testing is available at Northland District Health Board sites until 3pm in Kaitāia (11 Matthews Ave); Kerikeri (570 Kerikeri Rd); Dargaville Hospital; and Whangārei (20 Winger Cres).

Vaccination

Influenza Vaccination is now available at Covid vaccine clinics in Northland for people aged 65 and over or 55 and over and Māori or Pacifica - no appointments needed.

The DHB said bookings via BookMyVaccine are preferred for booster shots and 5 to 11-year-old Pfizer vaccinations. However, walk-ins are available.

Vaccination clinics open in Northland today include Kerikeri (1 Sammaree Pl) until 7pm; Dargaville (22a Normanby St) until 3pm; and Whangārei (Northland Events Centre) until 7pm.

A full list of Māori vaccination clinic providers can be found on the district health board website.