NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has confirmed the end of June as the new date for the reopening of that State Highway 1 Brynderwyn Hills. Photo /Supplied

Road repair works on the Brynderwyns did not suffer any setbacks despite the heavy rainfall on Monday night. Earlier this month Waka Kotahi said the reopening of the major road connecting Auckland and Northland was pushed back to the end of June after it saw two significant slips on April 26 and April 30. A spokesperson said the reopening was conditional on ground stability. A significant amount of unexpected rain or further instability could delay the process. They were committed to completing these vital recovery works as quickly as possible to ensure a safe and reliable SH1 Brynderwyn Hills.

Results cheered

Police and the National Public Health Service are pleased with the results of a controlled purchase operation in Whangārei, where no alcohol was sold to minors. Eighteen Whangārei retail outlets were tested by 17-year-old volunteers, and all appropriately asked for identification, said Whangārei police alcohol harm prevention officer Sergeant Tai Patrick. The excellent result is an improvement on Northland’s last two controlled purchase operations, where premises were found selling alcohol to minors.

Comedy show coming to Whangārei

After the resounding success of the 2023 tour, Indian Ink are set to bring their joyful comedy hit show Dirty Work to Whangārei on May 30 and 31 at Forum. Dirty Work is the 11th original New Zealand Indian play to be created by Indian Ink co-founders Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis. Among the cast is Justin Rogers who grew up in Northland. Ticket prices start from $25 and are available online.

Cockroach in cheese investigation continues

Food hygiene officials are still investigating how a block of Woolworths Everyday brand cheese became contaminated with a Gisborne cockroach and a Coffin Fly earlier this year. The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said it was unable to provide any detail on its investigation to date other than to say it believed the contamination was an isolated incident and there was no evidence of a wider issue requiring any product recall. “While we have a robust food safety system, from time-to-time issues can occur,” an MPI spokesperson said. An Onerahi pensioner discovered the insects embedded in his favourite cheese when he first peeled back the wrapper on a 1kg block he bought from the store’s Okara Park, Whangārei, during March.

New judge appointed

Whangārei is set to get a new district court judge to fill a gap left from retirement. Peter James Davey, from Auckland, has been appointed to the role by Attorney-General Judith Collins. He has worked as a law clerk/solicitor with Bell Gully, Crown prosecutor in Rotorua, partner in Auckland firm Lowndes Jordan and sole barrister. Davey will be sworn in on June 18.

Well-known Northlander dies

Well-known Northlander, Panapa (Pat) Stewart Davis QSM died on Sunday, aged 83, and was buried today at Karetu. Pat and his wife of 61 years Glenys - long-time KawaKawa residents - ran the Bonanza Tearooms and Dairy there before selling the business in 1996 and focusing thereafter on volunteer work. In 2020, they were both awarded Queens service awards for their work with multiple charities and community organisations. Pat was also a justice of the peace for 27 years. The couple had four children - former deputy Labour Party leader Kelvin, Senior (police) Sergeant Patrick, district court judge Greg and teacher Sonya Davis Brooking. Pat is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.