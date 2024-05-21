The Chase quiz star Shaun Wallace to visit Far North

The Far North’s quiz masters can test themselves against one of the best - The Chase’s Shaun Wallace, aka The Dark Destroyer - who will be in the Far North in July to host an Evening with Shaun Wallace.

Here’s a question for you.

What does it take to get one of the world’s best, and most loved, quiz master to come to the Far North on his NZ tour?

The answer? Well it’s that traditional Kiwi love, rugby that’s bringing The Chase’s Shaun Wallace to the region in July.

Wallace AKA The Dark Destroyer - is one of the world’s most popular quiz champs due to his role on the TV show The Chase and his public appearances.

He is coming to the country again in July - including a date at Kerikeri - for five charity events with Sky-owned company Believe it Or Not (BION).

Wallace is a huge fan of New Zealand and will continue his quizzing quest to raise more money for local charities following on from the trivia titan’s successful 2023 visit that raised $80,000 for charity.

Wallace and BION will host An Evening with Shaun Wallace events in Queenstown, Dunedin, New Plymouth, Hamilton and Kerikeri with 100 per cent of profits from each event being donated to each region’s chosen charity organisations, including The Louise Davie Charitable Trust, I Am Hope, Gumboot Friday and Hospice Mid Northland.

You need smarts and nerves of steel to take on The Chase quiz master Shaun Wallace, but Far North quizzers will get the chance to do so in July, when he visits Kerikeri.

Hospice Mid Northland will benefit from the proceeds of the show at Kerikeri’s Turner Centre on July 12.

BION founder Brendan Lochead said Wallace loves New Zealand, loves quizzing, loves raising money for charity, and also loves the All Blacks.

‘’It’s no coincidence that he will be here for the two tests supporting the boys in black against his home country, England. Shaun will be at both test matches, in Auckland and Dunedin,” Lochead said.

In addition to the trivia evenings, Wallace will be taking in the sights of this country, popping into the odd pub quiz, and hoping to meet as many of his fans as possible, so Far North quizzers could see him pop into their quiz night.

Further details of the event can be found at believeitornot.co.nz

■ Shaun Anthony Linford Wallace is an English barrister, lecturer and television personality. He is one of the six “chasers” on the ITV quiz show The Chase. Wallace is a part-time lecturer and visits schools, colleges and other institutions to educate students on aspects of law.

Mike Dinsdale is the editor of the Northland Age who also covers general news for the Advocate. He has worked in Northland for almost 34 years and loves the region.



