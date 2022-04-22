Northland health officials want people to stay away from Whangārei Hospital this long weekend unless absolutely necessary. The plea comes as there are 399 new Covid cases reported in Northland today

Northland's new Covid-19 cases have fallen just below 400 as health officials urge people not to attend overstretched public hospitals this long weekend unless absolutely necessary.

Northland District Health Board reported 399 new cases of Covid-19 notified in Northland in the 24 hours to 6am on Friday.

NDHB said it publishes the daily Covid-19 new cases in Northland in total and location breakdown by Territorial Local Authority, as notified by the Ministry of Health.

Of Friday's new cases 202 were in Whangārei District, 136 cases in Far North District, 61 cases in Kaipara District. There are now 2580 active cases in Northland currently and 26,134 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Northland.

There are 29 cases currently in hospital.

NDHB said its hospitals are extremely busy at the moment.

''With the long weekend ahead we need to make sure our resources are used to help those who need it most. Please only come to hospital if your need is urgent,'' the DHB said.

''If you or a whānau member is unwell and you are not sure whether you should come to hospital or not, call Healthline for free on 0800 611 116 and they will advise you on what you should do. You can also call your GP or visit White Cross. Remember - if it's a medical emergency – call 111.''

A medical emergency includes chest pain or tightness, difficulty breathing, choking, severe bleeding or bleeding that won't stop, sudden weakness or difficulty talking, fainting or unconsciousness.

''Vaccination remains our best defence against Covid-19 and a booster, in addition to first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, will give you greater immunity against Omicron and severe illness. There is a much lower risk of being hospitalised if you are up to date with your vaccinations, which, for Omicron, includes a third or booster dose if eligible,'' the Ministry of Health said.

In Northland 90.1 per cent of eligible people have had their first dose; 88 per cent their second dose and 69.4 per cent have had boosters.

For Covid testing/vaccination and RATs centre details of locations and opening hours go to:

For Covid-19 testing locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/getting-tested/northland-testing-locations/

For Covid-19 RATs collection sites, visit https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/community-health-services/community-health/northland-dhb-rapid-antigen-testing-rats/

For Covid-19 vaccination locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/getting-vaccinated/northland-vaccination-clinics/