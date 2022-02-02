Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there will be more information available next week in regards to booster vaccines for 12-17 year-olds. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There are 11 new cases in Northland today.

Nine are in Kerikeri, one is in Whangārei and one is in Kaikohe.

The Whangārei case is a household contact of a known case and was already in isolation.

The Kaikohe case is a prisoner at Northland Region Corrections Facility which the Advocate reported on yesterday.

This case remains unliked and investigations are ongoing.

The remaining nine cases are directly linked to a Kerikeri cluster.

None of the Northland cases is currently in hospital.

Nationally, there were 142 community reported.

Further, the period between second primary and third booster dose are going to be further shortened from four to three months starting this Friday, the Government announced today.

Ministry of Health chief science adviser Ian Town said the move to four months had been because of the waning effectiveness, and bringing it to three months was to ensure immunity was "at a peak before we face widespread community transmission.