Covid 19 Omicron: 10 new cases; positive wastewater detected in Kaeo, Haruru

None of the cases reported today have been linked yet; the regions records 178 active cases now. Photo / Tania Whyte

None of the cases reported today have been linked yet; the regions records 178 active cases now. Photo / Tania Whyte

There are 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Northland today.

Two cases were reported in Whangārei, five in Kerikeri, one in Opua, one in Kaikohe and one in Kaitaia.

None of the cases have been linked yet.

Northland records 178 active cases now. No patient is currently in hospital.

There has been Covid-19 positive wastewater detected in Kaeo and Haruru on Saturday.

Due to the weather conidtions the Kaiwaka pop-up testing station at Three Furlongs won't open today. However, it will be open tomorrow Monday, February 14, from 10am-2pm.

Northland District Health Board strongly encouraged people in the Ahipara area to get tested if they have cold or flu symptoms.

Testing is available at Kaitaia Hospital from Monday until Saturday from 9am-3pm.