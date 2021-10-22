Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Whangārei A&P Show latest casualty - cancelled for only second time in 140 years

The Whangārei A&P Show has been cancelled for only the second time in its 140-year history.

Organisers on Friday announced the decision to cancel the December 4, 2021 event, for only the second time in its 140-year history. The first was during wartime.

"In 140 years of the show's history, we have only seen the show cancelled in wartime, so, believe me, the decision was not made lightly," said A&P Show Society president Evan Smeath.

"The society has a social responsibility to keep people safe. The A&P Show is a family-orientated event with lots of children under the age of 12 years. As they are not able to be vaccinated, we don't want to put them at any unnecessary risk.''

The decision took into account the combination of low vaccination rates in Northland and the show being only six weeks away.

"We are very disappointed. The team has the show schedules ready, trade sites have already been sold, and people have been looking forward to the event. But with continued uncertainty about how long Auckland will remain in lockdown, and the risk of level changes here in the North, there really was no choice … the safety of Northland's tamariki is more important to us.

"Please bear with us as we contact all those who have already committed to the show and 'unpick' all the hours of work that have already been done," Smeath said.

"We know people will be as sad and disappointed as we are. The show is a huge part of peoples' summer calendar, and I know it'll be greatly missed."

The society will begin planning next year's A&P Show, scheduled for December 3, 2022, as soon as there is more clarity around the rules for holding large events.