School's out – Northland spring is here

Simon Egginton will be providing surf lessons again these school holidays. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By Jodi Bryant

It's school holidays and here we are marooned within our own nook of the country.

While south travel plans will need a rethink, sadly, and our southern friends and family won't be coming to visit, all is not lost.

It's spring and the weather is looking up. Luckily Northland has a wide range of top beaches and walks to get out and enjoy and blow away the cobwebs. There's also a range of school holiday programmes within our region. Check them out below.

The Tutukaka Lighthouse Walk is a short hike over beach, sometimes through water and up the hill. Photo / Jodi Bryant

Tania Dalton Foundation Boost Programme

Wednesday October 6 – Friday October 8

McKay Stadium. Lunch provided each day.

The programme is run over three days during the holidays giving Yr 7 and 8 girls the opportunity to try nine different sports and physical activities. Coaches from different sporting codes will be available to take the girls for a session. To cater for those not into sport, there is dance, crossfit, boxing for fitness, and spin classes showing the girls there are other ways to be physically active. There is no cost to attend the programme but girls will have to apply as there are limited numbers. For further information, go to: taniadaltonfoundation.org.nz

Hardcore Dance

Monday – Friday. Choose one week only.

Whangārei Intermediate School Hall

Ages 5-14 years.

Free to attend a one-week programme filled with fun activities such as arts and crafts, touch rugby, biking, dance, hot pools, and more.

To register email: info@hardcoredance.co.nz

Circus Kumarani and the Studio Whangārei

Monday – Friday

Aerial Circus Workshops at The Quarry Arts Centre and The Studio Whangārei.

Bookings required – limited spaces. Go to: quarryarts.org or email: students@the-studio.co.nz

Waipū Gymnastics

October 13, 10am–12pm, 12.30pm–2.30pm, 2.30pm–4.30pm. $30 or stay the whole day 10am–4.30pm. $65.

Celtic Barn, Caledonian Park, Waipū.

Experienced coaches, physical exercise, gymnastics skills, fun circuits, group games, handstands.

To book, message or email with preferred class/time, child's name and age. waipugymnastics@gmail.com

Active Attitude Holiday Programme

Monday – Friday both weeks

8.30am-3pm

Ages 5-13 years

$35 per day

Different themes each day, physical play, games and crafts.

09 945 4876

admin@activeattitude.co.nz

activeattitude.co.nz

Kidzones Holiday Programmes

Kidzones operated from Kamo, Whau Valley and Tikipunga Primary Schools.

October 4 – October 15

7.45am-5.30pm

From $40 per day

Movies, ten pin bowling and themed fun days.

Sandra North 021 249 3308

sandra@kidzones.co.nz

kidzones.co.nz

Kiwi North

Enjoy history and conservation-based activities, including tuatara encounters, the Tora Tora NZ exhibition, park rides and activities with the Kiwi North educator.

Some activities depend on alert levels. Visit: kiwinorth.co.nz for further details.

Let's Play Pong

Table Tennis Northland Stadium

October 4 – October 15 - two slots are available for both the weeks.

Slot 1, Monday to Friday 9am-12pm (Beginners).

Slot 2, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 1pm-5pm (Intermediate/Advance).

All ages

$10 per slot or $80 for full programme. Members of the club gets 50 per cent off.

Phone 0225382035

ttsportsnorth97@gmail.com

sporty.co.nz/northlandtt

Take the kids up Mt Manaia for a blast of exercise and fresh air with spectacular views at the top. Photo / Jodi Bryant

Nature's Cool - outdoor adventures

All day, every day.

Huanui/Glenbervie

Monday October 4 - Thursday October 7 & Tuesday October 12 - Thursday October 14

8.30am-3.30pm (supervision available outside of these times).

Ages five-plus (conditions apply).

$50 per day

safeoutdoorsnz@gmail.com

safeoutdoors.co.nz

Quarry Arts

Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave

Weekdays Monday October 4 - Friday October 15, 9am-4pm.

5–15-years-old

From $15 per class

workshops@quarryarts.org

quarryarts.org/kids

Northland Hockey Holiday Programme

October 5,6 & 7

9am-3pm

Ages 8-12 years

$10 per day per person

Multi-sports.

participation@northlandhockey.org.nz

Questionable Research Labs

October 5, 6, 8-10, 12, 13 & 15, 8.30am-5pm. 9-18-years-old.

A mix of educational and social things around coding, science, technology, robotics, plus a game day (October 15) and a short film-making weekend (October 8-10).

Manaia House.

$45 per day and $30 for members (sponsored spots available). Cost varies slightly, depending on the day and activity.

0276073711

Kevin@Questionable.org.nz

Verena@Questionable.org.nz

questionable.org.nz

facebook.com/questionable research labs

Taekwon-Do

Hurupaki Primary School Hall

Monday October 4 & 11, Wednesday October 6 &13

From 6pm

Ages 10-plus

Free

victorcoda@xtra.co.nz

sporty.co.nz/TaekwonDoWhangarei

Youthtown Holiday Programme

Northtec Campus

Monday October 4 - Friday October 15

8.15am-3.15pm

5-13-years-old

$30 per day

info@youthtown.org.nz

youthtown.org.nz/offer/nor-hp-whangarei

Whangārei Youth Space

Whangārei Youth Space, Cafler Park

Monday October 4 – Friday October 15

10am–4pm (one day each week will be 10am-2pm)

12-18-years-old

Free

09 972 7248

contact@youthspace.co.nz

facebook.com/WhangareiYS

Tutukaka Surf, Learn to Surf Holiday Programme

Monday - Friday

9.30am-12.30pm

School ages

$40 per day or $175 a week

Surf technique basics, water safety, waves rips, currents and surf etiquette.

027 306 7047

surf@tutukakasurf.co.nz

tutukakasurf.co.nz

Whangārei Aquatic Centre Chill Out Holiday Programme

October 4 - 15

9am-3pm

Inflatable day, mini Olympics, ten pin bowling and laser maze, mini golf & SPCA rescue day.

chillout.clmnz.co.nz

Far North

Kaikohe OSCAR Programme

Kaikohe Christian School. 7.30am-5.30pm.

5-14-year-olds.

Class activities and sporting activities. For further information, call Gail on 027 258 2244 or search Kaikohe Oscar Blogspot.

Dargaville

CornerStone Dargaville Holiday Programme

Monday - Friday

5-13 year-olds

Games, library and farm visits, arts and crafts, duathlon, bake-off, Flip Out, Mountain biking.

cornerstonechildren.co.nz

027 35 22871 - Lauren

• Some of these programmes are free, and many are registered with OSCAR and WINZ and may be subsidised. Some programmes are restricted by Covid levels.