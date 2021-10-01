School's out – Northland spring is here

By Jodi Bryant
It's school holidays and here we are marooned within our own nook of the country.
While south travel plans will need a rethink, sadly, and our southern friends and family won't be coming to visit, all is not lost.
It's spring and the weather is looking up. Luckily Northland has a wide range of top beaches and walks to get out and enjoy and blow away the cobwebs. There's also a range of school holiday programmes within our region. Check them out below.
Tania Dalton Foundation Boost Programme
Wednesday October 6 – Friday October 8
McKay Stadium. Lunch provided each day.
The programme is run over three days during the holidays giving Yr 7 and 8 girls the opportunity to try nine different sports and physical activities. Coaches from different sporting codes will be available to take the girls for a session. To cater for those not into sport, there is dance, crossfit, boxing for fitness, and spin classes showing the girls there are other ways to be physically active. There is no cost to attend the programme but girls will have to apply as there are limited numbers. For further information, go to: taniadaltonfoundation.org.nz
Hardcore Dance
Monday – Friday. Choose one week only.
Whangārei Intermediate School Hall
Ages 5-14 years.
Free to attend a one-week programme filled with fun activities such as arts and crafts, touch rugby, biking, dance, hot pools, and more.
To register email: info@hardcoredance.co.nz
Circus Kumarani and the Studio Whangārei
Monday – Friday
Aerial Circus Workshops at The Quarry Arts Centre and The Studio Whangārei.
Bookings required – limited spaces. Go to: quarryarts.org or email: students@the-studio.co.nz
Waipū Gymnastics
October 13, 10am–12pm, 12.30pm–2.30pm, 2.30pm–4.30pm. $30 or stay the whole day 10am–4.30pm. $65.
Celtic Barn, Caledonian Park, Waipū.
Experienced coaches, physical exercise, gymnastics skills, fun circuits, group games, handstands.
To book, message or email with preferred class/time, child's name and age. waipugymnastics@gmail.com
Active Attitude Holiday Programme
Monday – Friday both weeks
8.30am-3pm
Ages 5-13 years
$35 per day
Different themes each day, physical play, games and crafts.
09 945 4876
admin@activeattitude.co.nz
activeattitude.co.nz
Kidzones Holiday Programmes
Kidzones operated from Kamo, Whau Valley and Tikipunga Primary Schools.
October 4 – October 15
7.45am-5.30pm
From $40 per day
Movies, ten pin bowling and themed fun days.
Sandra North 021 249 3308
sandra@kidzones.co.nz
kidzones.co.nz
Kiwi North
Enjoy history and conservation-based activities, including tuatara encounters, the Tora Tora NZ exhibition, park rides and activities with the Kiwi North educator.
Some activities depend on alert levels. Visit: kiwinorth.co.nz for further details.
Let's Play Pong
Table Tennis Northland Stadium
October 4 – October 15 - two slots are available for both the weeks.
Slot 1, Monday to Friday 9am-12pm (Beginners).
Slot 2, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 1pm-5pm (Intermediate/Advance).
All ages
$10 per slot or $80 for full programme. Members of the club gets 50 per cent off.
Phone 0225382035
ttsportsnorth97@gmail.com
sporty.co.nz/northlandtt
Nature's Cool - outdoor adventures
All day, every day.
Huanui/Glenbervie
Monday October 4 - Thursday October 7 & Tuesday October 12 - Thursday October 14
8.30am-3.30pm (supervision available outside of these times).
Ages five-plus (conditions apply).
$50 per day
safeoutdoorsnz@gmail.com
safeoutdoors.co.nz
Quarry Arts
Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave
Weekdays Monday October 4 - Friday October 15, 9am-4pm.
5–15-years-old
From $15 per class
workshops@quarryarts.org
quarryarts.org/kids
Northland Hockey Holiday Programme
October 5,6 & 7
9am-3pm
Ages 8-12 years
$10 per day per person
Multi-sports.
participation@northlandhockey.org.nz
Questionable Research Labs
October 5, 6, 8-10, 12, 13 & 15, 8.30am-5pm. 9-18-years-old.
A mix of educational and social things around coding, science, technology, robotics, plus a game day (October 15) and a short film-making weekend (October 8-10).
Manaia House.
$45 per day and $30 for members (sponsored spots available). Cost varies slightly, depending on the day and activity.
0276073711
Kevin@Questionable.org.nz
Verena@Questionable.org.nz
questionable.org.nz
facebook.com/questionable research labs
Taekwon-Do
Hurupaki Primary School Hall
Monday October 4 & 11, Wednesday October 6 &13
From 6pm
Ages 10-plus
Free
victorcoda@xtra.co.nz
sporty.co.nz/TaekwonDoWhangarei
Youthtown Holiday Programme
Northtec Campus
Monday October 4 - Friday October 15
8.15am-3.15pm
5-13-years-old
$30 per day
info@youthtown.org.nz
youthtown.org.nz/offer/nor-hp-whangarei
Whangārei Youth Space
Whangārei Youth Space, Cafler Park
Monday October 4 – Friday October 15
10am–4pm (one day each week will be 10am-2pm)
12-18-years-old
Free
09 972 7248
contact@youthspace.co.nz
facebook.com/WhangareiYS
Tutukaka Surf, Learn to Surf Holiday Programme
Monday - Friday
9.30am-12.30pm
School ages
$40 per day or $175 a week
Surf technique basics, water safety, waves rips, currents and surf etiquette.
027 306 7047
surf@tutukakasurf.co.nz
tutukakasurf.co.nz
Whangārei Aquatic Centre Chill Out Holiday Programme
October 4 - 15
9am-3pm
Inflatable day, mini Olympics, ten pin bowling and laser maze, mini golf & SPCA rescue day.
chillout.clmnz.co.nz
Far North
Kaikohe OSCAR Programme
Kaikohe Christian School. 7.30am-5.30pm.
5-14-year-olds.
Class activities and sporting activities. For further information, call Gail on 027 258 2244 or search Kaikohe Oscar Blogspot.
Dargaville
CornerStone Dargaville Holiday Programme
Monday - Friday
5-13 year-olds
Games, library and farm visits, arts and crafts, duathlon, bake-off, Flip Out, Mountain biking.
cornerstonechildren.co.nz
027 35 22871 - Lauren
• Some of these programmes are free, and many are registered with OSCAR and WINZ and may be subsidised. Some programmes are restricted by Covid levels.