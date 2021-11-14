Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Two new cases as a Dargaville school closes

Health officials are urging Northlanders to get tested for and vaccinated against Covid 19, with two new cases in the region yesterday.

Health officials are urging Northlanders to get tested for and vaccinated against Covid 19, with two new cases in the region yesterday.

Northlanders are being urged to get Covid tests and vaccinations as the Delta outbreak in the region hits 44 cases.

There were two new Covid-19 cases in Northland reported yesterday , bringing the total number of cases in the region to 44, with nine of those having recovered. One of these cases is a close contact of an existing one and investigations are continuing to determine how the other case is linked to the outbreak.

Two people are in hospital in the region with Covid 19 - one in Whangārei and the other in Dargaville.

The Ministry of Health said anyone with Covid-19 symptoms, even if they are mild and they are vaccinated, is urged to get tested. It also urged people to get vaccinated, with the region having one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Testing locations and vaccination centres in Northland can be found on the Northland DHB website at www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19.

As of Saturday, Northland has had 132,888 first doses administered - 82 per cent of the eligible population and 114,954 second doses (71 per cent).

There were 590 swabs taken throughout Northland on Saturday and there were 1,131 people vaccinated in Northland on Saturday, including 345 first doses and 783 second doses.

Meanwhile, a Northland school where a Covid-positive student attended classes has temporarily closed, but the Ministry of Health apparently has "no concerns" about a potential wider outbreak.

St Joseph's Catholic School in Dargaville, which covers years zero to eight, told parents last week two family members - not students - had tested positive for the virus. On Friday the Board of Trustees confirmed a student had since tested positive. The student was in class on Tuesday, November 9.

The school closed for three days and will reopen tomorrow

The latest Northland locations of interest (at northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/northland-locations-of-interest/) are:

Pak'n Save Kaitaia, Monday, November 8, 11.30 am - 12.30 pm

Countdown Dargaville, Friday, November 5, 12 pm - 12.45 pm

The Warehouse, Dargaville, Friday, November 5, 11 am - 12.55 pm