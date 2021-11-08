Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern Advocate

Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Northland could open up by Christmas - but vaccines crucial, Hipkins

By
4 mins to read
Police have been operating the northern Covid border between Auckland and Northland. The Government says it is working on a plan to open Northland up by Christmas.

The Government is looking at ways Northlanders can travel out of the region by Christmas, but say vaccinations are the key to the region getting rid of lockdowns and restrictions.

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins

