Northland's Covid 19 Delta outbreak has grown to 14 cases after health officials this morning confirmed a second case in the Kaitaia area.

Northland District Health Board said it is now aware of a second case of Covid-19 in the Kaitaia area, which is a household member of the first case.

Contact has been made with the case, and contact tracing is underway to isolate any potential case contacts, the DHB said.

This brings the total number of cases for the region to 14. There are 11 active cases who are isolating at home and three cases have recovered and been released from isolation.

While the DHB says the Kaitaia area, the Northern Advocate has found that the cases are closer to Pukeni, about 30 minutes north of Kaitaia.

There have been three confirmed locations of interest related to the Kaitaia cases.

They are; Farmers, Kaitaia, on October 29 from 12.21-1.30pm; Bells Produce, Kaitaia, on October 30 from 11.55am-12.05pm and Awanui Hotel on October 31 from 5.30-7.30pm.

‌

Despite the rising cases in the region there is currently no change to the Covid alert level 2 status for Northland or Kaitaia.

Schools should also continue to operate as per alert level 2 guidance, the DHB said.

''If you are feeling worried about having being exposed to Covid-19 or have been at a location of interest, please self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days,'' the DHB said.

Covid-19 testing and vaccination centre information is available on the DHB website www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/covid-19-northland-hub/.

Locations of interest are on the Ministry of Health website at www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/contact-tracing-covid-19/covid-19-contact-tracing-locations-interest.

There were 1,125 tests were done across Northland on Monday and 1,161 vaccinations were given.

The cumulative total of doses given in Northland is 226,287, with 124,381 first doses and 101,900 second doses.

The symptoms of Covid-19 are like common illnesses such as a cold or influenza.

You may have one or more of the following: sneezing and runny nose, new or worsening cough, sore throat, fever (at least 38C), shortness of breath, temporary loss of smell, altered sense of taste.