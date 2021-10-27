Northland news in brief: Waipū Highland Games cancelled; and two new police officers for the region

Next year's Waipū Highland Games has been cancelled due to Covid uncertainty.

The popular Waipū Highland Games have been cancelled because of uncertainty due to Covid around running large events. The Games were due to be held in Caledonian Park, Waipū, on January 1 - and have been running in the town for 148 years.

The Waipū Caledonian Committee says due to the wide range of restrictions on holding such a large event - the Games attract well over 7,000 - it has been hard to organise next year's games. ''We would like to acknowledge that for our competitors this is extremely disappointing. It's hoped the 150th Waipū Games can be held on January 1, 2023.

New PCs in Northland

Northland is getting two new police officers from the latest wing to graduate from the NZ Police College. Thirty-six new constables of Wing 347 will graduate at the Police College in Porirua today. Commissioner Andrew Coster, Police Minister Poto Williams and Wing Patron Bishop Te Kitohi Pikaahu ONZM, known as Bishop Kito, will attend the graduation ceremony. Bishop Kito (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu, Te Aupōuri, Te Rarawa, Te Roroa and Ngāti Whātua iwi) is the Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau and the faith leader to Mihingare – Māori Anglicans – in Northland and Auckland. Northland's two new officers will start work on November 8.

This weekend's Classics at the Cove concert has been postponed, with Covid alert levels preventing some of the artists from practising together ahead of the event, and some stuck in Auckland. The concert has been held at a property in Waipū Cove for eight years and Saturday's event was to have showcased some of the country's top opera talent.

The line-up included The Alo4a Brothers, four singing brothers from Hawke's Bay, singer Katherine Winitana, pianist Ben Kubiak and singer Ridge Ponini.

Organiser Debi Walters-Brown said the event would instead be held on April 2 or 3 next year. Details will be confirmed on the www.facebook.com/tahamoana.

Man dies in Moerewa crash

A man who died in a crash near Moerewa on Tuesday reportedly had a medical event. The man was driving a school van, with no children on board, when he crashed into a fence on Pokapu Rd, between Kaka Rd and Davis Rd, at around 4.20pm.

Clear cycle tracks

Volunteers are being sought to help clear Whangārei's off-road cycle tracks. The Whangārei Mountain Bike Club is looking for helpers this Sunday, from 9am to 1pm, to clear the overgrown gorse from both the Parihaka and Glenbervie mountain bike trails. They were also in need of gear to trim, dig, and spray parts of the track. Anyone keen can sign up through the club's Facebook page.

Garden Safari rained off

Due to last weekend's heavy rain, the Kerikeri Rotary Garden Safari has been postponed until November 20-21. The long-range weather forecast has the weather settled, which will allow the ground to dry out and for gardeners who are exhibiting to rescue their displays. There will be 15 gardens in the safari. Tickets are still on sale at nine points around Kerikeri, including New World, or go to gardensafari.co.nz.