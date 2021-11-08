Covid 19 delta outbreak: 5 new cases in Northland, 1 in Whangārei Hospital

The Ministry of Health are reporting the first Covid-19 related hospitalisation in Northland linked in the current outbreak. Photo / Tania Whyte

There are five new cases in Northland today and one person is in hospital .

The tally is now 23 which includes 12 active and 11 recovered cases.

Four of the new cases are linked to known cases and public health interviews with the fifth are yet to be completed, as at 12pm today.

The patient is in Whangārei Hospital.

The ministry says this was another reminder for everyone in Northland who is eligible to get vaccinated.

Four of the five cases today were notified after the ministry's 9am reporting cut-off and don't show in today's national tally. They will be added to the official case tally tomorrow.

The ministry also encouraged those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia and have had any symptoms of Covid-19 in the last two weeks, to get tested as soon as possible.

No new locations of interest were notified.