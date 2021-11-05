Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New Kāeo Bridge pass system for locals needing food, fuel

Police check traffic on the northern side of the Kāeo Bridge, which is effectively the level 3 boundary. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Taitokerau Border Control has introduced a pass system at Kāeo Bridge so people living north of the alert level 3 boundary can still get into town to buy groceries.

The new system came into effect at 7.30am on Friday and follows days of confusion sparked by a mismatch between the Health Ministry's online alert level map and the actual location of the checkpoint.

While the checkpoint location is more workable than the ministry boundary — which cuts Kāeo, and even some homes, in two — it has caused consternation for people living north of the bridge in places such as Pupuke.

Instead of driving a few kilometres south to buy groceries or fuel they had to travel about 30km north to Mangonui or Coopers Beach.

Nyze Manuel, Taitokerau Border Control (TBC) logistics manager, said the group had been pushing hard and working with police for a solution to those concerns.

In a pānui (announcement, Manuel said from Friday morning two TBC volunteers would be stationed on the north side of the bridge to help whānau coming across the bridge for essential supplies.

TBC staff would give drivers a letter allowing them through the checkpoint.

Those crossing the bridge would have 30-40 minutes to do their shopping in Kāeo and would then return the letter to TBC representatives on their way back.

She urged whānau to nominate one shopper per household to reduce the risk of spreading Covid, and to bring ID showing proof of address.

The new system would apply to people living as far north as Taupō and Taemaro bays, and would operate from 7.30am to 7.30pm daily while the level 3 boundary remained in place.

Kāeo Four Square closes at 7pm.

Anyone living further north should do their shopping in Doubtless Bay, she said.

Bree Davis, chief executive of Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa, has been pushing for clarity on the border location — and a solution for whānau living north of the bridge — since level 3 was declared at the top of the Far North on 11.59pm on November 2.

She welcomed TBC's solution, saying it was innovative and would ensure people in areas such as Pupuke had access to essential supplies.

The high cost of petrol meant driving to Doubtless Bay wasn't an option for everyone. However, confusion remained with the Health Ministry map still showing the boundary running through Kāeo township.

''That's our frustration. We tell whānau to check the Government website to stay up to date with alert levels, but the map is telling us Kāeo is in level 3 while the messaging from police is that we're in level 2.''

As of Friday morning the official map showed the alert level 3 boundary passing roughly between Whangaroa College and Kāeo police station. It also placed the eastern side of Whangaroa Harbour in level 3.

The map had been updated, however, to show the actual checkpoint location at Kāeo Bridge several kilometres north of town.

Police told the Advocate the bridge was chosen as the checkpoint location because it forms a natural chokepoint for east coast traffic, but also because it was named by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins as the alert level boundary when he announced the snap lockdown.

Ngātikahu ki Whangaroa's Kahukuraariki Trust Board has been dropping food parcels at the bridge to be delivered to families at isolated Taemaro Bay.

Alert level 3 is currently due to be lifted in the very Far North at 11.59pm on Monday. A decision about whether to extend it will be made on Monday afternoon.