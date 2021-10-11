Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Travel companion of Northland case tests positive

Health officials are urging Northlanders to get tested after the second woman tests positive. Photo / Tania Whyte

The travelling companion of the first Northland case has tested positive for Covid-19.

The woman was located by police in West Auckland last night and has been transferred to an MIQ facility.

She is being interviewed and any new locations of interest in Auckland and Northland will be posted on the Ministry of Health website as they become available.

The ministry also corrected the number of close contacts from 19 to 18 after an entry error.

Contact tracers have made contact with 17 of these individuals, one of whom is the travelling companion and four who are household contacts.

All 17 have been tested.

The remaining contact is being actively followed up by contact tracers and will be advised to get a test.

Of the 18 contacts identified, nine are in Northland, seven are in Auckland, one is in Wellington, and one is still to be determined.

Northland DHB has stepped up testing and screening at Northland hospitals for visitors and patients.

Anyone with symptoms should get tested.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says this would help limit any potential spread of infection from the case.

Public health interviews with the case are underway to confirm their movements, Dr McElnay said.

The DHBs are also encouraging vaccination at general practice, pharmacy, Māori health providers and DHB clinics.