Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Traffic delays in downtown Whangārei as protestors take a stand

Police prevent Northland protestors passing through the boundary checkpoint at Te Hana into Auckland. Photo / Te Rūnanga O Ngāti Whātua

People travelling into downtown Whangārei may experience a delayed journey as protestors wind their way around the city streets.

Police earlier blocked off Bank St, Cameron St, and Dent St while more than 100 people armed with banners calling out the Government, media, and vaccine mandates toured their cause through the city.

It's believed they were making their way to Laurie Hall car park after dropping by the offices of Whangārei-based list MP Dr Shane Reti and Whangārei MP Emily Henderson, and NZME which houses the Northern Advocate office.

Messages chalked on the footpaths included "freedom to choose" and "media are prostutes [sic]".

Protestors make their way through downtown Whangārei. Photo / NZME

The protestors were initially a group of education workers speaking out against vaccine mandates.

But had since been bolstered by Sovereign Hīkoi of Truth (SHOT) members, who'd returned from an early morning demonstration at Auckland's northern checkpoint.

Around 50 protestors arrived from the northern side of the boundary on State Highway 1 in Te Hana before 7am today.

Northland police sent a contingent of officers to support Auckland police at the border.

Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander, said traffic in both directions was blocked for more than an hour by the group and several of their vehicles.

Police towed the vehicles off the road to restore traffic flow at the busy checkpoint.

"Overall it has caused more than three hours of disruption to members of the public going about their lawful business."

"The actions of protestors required our staff to physically intervene to move them off the road."

During which a protestor bit a police officer.

"Actions like this are totally avoidable and poses unnecessary risk to our staff who are simply trying do their part in preventing the spread of Covid-19," Hassan said.

By 8am only 15 protestors were left at the border and dispersed a short while later.

Traffic flow has been restored at the boundary checkpoint in Te Hana after around 50 protestors descended on the checkpoint. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Advocate understands police issued several warnings to people involved.

Police say the protest back in Whangārei had proved to be more "safe in general" and law-abiding.

Sergeant Ryan Gray, of Northland Police, said the group had peacefully marched through the city centre, starting at Rust Ave.

Police were aware there were rumblings of a protest planned for the city centre and were "out and about" ensuring "everyone was kept safe", he said.

Today's protests in Northland play out as multiple demonstrations unfold around the country.

Hundreds of protestors amassed in Tauranga, Auckland, and on the steps of Parliament in Wellington calling for an end to Government vaccine mandates.