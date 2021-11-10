Anna Welanyk, from the Ministry of Education's Hautū Education Workforce, said teachers and support staff have an important role to play in the Covid-19 response.

"Vaccination is the most effective way to keep communities safe and protect children under 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated.

"From January 1, 2022, schools and kura must only allow those who are fully vaccinated to provide onsite services."

Welanyk said the overwhelming majority of employees and organisations in the education sector supported the vaccination effort.

"Many organisations - including the Ministry of Health, health providers, unions, principals' groups and the Ministry of Education – are working together to support school leaders to have informed conversations with their staff about the benefits of getting vaccinated.

"School and kura leaders are in regular contact with their regional Ministry of Education offices and, based on these conversations, we expect most education workers will be vaccinated.

"Exact numbers won't be known after the key dates of November 15 and January 1."

Welanyk said they recognised the vaccine mandate was a very "personal" issue for many people and it presented a challenge for some school and kura leaders, who were anticipating staff shortages.

"The team in the Tai Tokerau Ministry of Education office is working with these leaders to ensure students will be well catered for and services will continue to operate.

"As school boards employ teachers and support staff, they will make decisions on how to manage employees who have not met vaccination requirements. Options will depend on the school's situation and the employee's employment agreement."

A Northland school principal who do not wish to be named said the vaccination mandate was forcing some staff to decide whether to get the vaccine or lose their jobs.

"Staff should be able to make their choices and decisions."

The principal believed those who had said 'no' to the vaccine were "pretty resolute" in their stance and might not change their decisions.

"It is such a massive event for our school and it's taking its toll. I have never encountered anything of this kind.

"The impact is significant, not just on our school but on others in the region. I believe the Government is not fully aware of it. If the issue is health, they are focusing solely on one physical health aspect and not on mental health. The mental health of my staff is smashed.

"The speed at which things have happened is just not right. We are just having to come up with a plan that works well for everyone. It is very clear that the Ministry of Education is playing second fiddle to the Ministry of Health."

The Advocate understood that Northland principals met with representatives from the New Zealand Educational Institute, New Zealand School Trustees Association, Ministry of Social Development and Ministry of Education yesterday to discuss employment matters and professional responsibility regarding the vaccine mandate in Kerikeri.

Newman said all the staff in his school were vaccinated but the biggest worry was getting his head around the issue of the mandate.

"There are a lot of concerns and uncertainty among school principals in Northland. We are still trying to get the answers, and hopefully some will be clarified soon."

Newman and Secondary Principals Association in New Zealand Northland representative Alec Soloman had been working closely with the Ministry of Education on how to deal with staff shortages.

Hora Hora Primary School principal Pat Newman is hopeful that Northland school staff will choose to get vaccinated as the mandate date gets closer. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The work would be released soon and was just being tidied up, Newman said.

"According to my understanding, a significant number of school staff in Northland are unvaccinated.

"But I am hoping that by the time they realise that mortgages will still need to be paid, food still has to be put on the table, they make a better decision.

"I am sad that it had to be mandatory. I believe everyone should have got the vaccine because freedom does not come free - it has a price tag and that it is your social and moral responsibility towards the community."