Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Four new cases in Northland and eight new locations of interest

Northlanders are being urged to get tested for and vaccinated against Covid 19 as the Delta variant spreads through the region, with four new cases yesterday.

Northland's Covid 19 Delta outbreak has hit 66 and eight new locations of interest have been added over the weekend.

There were four new cases in Northland reported on Monday, with three in Kaikohe linked to an existing case. The fourth case is a border worker who has not yet been linked to a known case.

Public health officials were interviewing this case to determine whether they are a community or a border-related case, and to identify any locations of interest.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Monday that the whole country will move into the Covid protection framework (the Traffic Light system) at 11.59pm on Thursday December 2 - so Friday December 3 will be the first day it was in operation.

On November 29, Cabinet will determine what levels each region will enter into the framework - red, orange or green.

Ardern urged people to download the vaccination certificate, which will become critical under the framework for people to get out and about.

Cabinet has also decided to undertake a trial by allowing hairdressers and barbers in Auckland to open from Thursday to vaccinated travel.

All active Northland cases are being cared for in the community except one person who is in Whangârei Hospital in a stable condition.

This means there have been 66 cases from the Delta outbreak, with 28 of them now recovered.

There were 361 swabs taken and 177 vaccinations given across Northland on Sunday and testing centres open today can be found on the Northland District Health Broad website.

There have now been 247,289 vaccinations given in Northland so far, with 84 per cent of the eligible population receiving a first dose and 74 per cent having their second jab.

The Ministry of Health said the spread of Covid-19 cases to regions throughout New Zealand is a reminder that everyone needs to heed the advice that will help keep communities as safe as possible.

''That includes ensuring you and your loved ones are fully vaccinated if eligible, get tested even if you have only mild symptoms, wear a mask, keep a safe distance from people outside your bubble, and keep track of your movements outside your home.''

New Northland locations of interest since Friday:

Countdown Dargaville, Thursday, November 18, 11.45am-12.30pm

Four Square Waipū, Tuesday, November 16, 4.30pm-5.45pm

Countdown Dargaville, Tuesday, November 16, 12.31pm-1.30pm

Pak'nSave, Whangārei, Tuesday, November 16, 12.45pm-1.20pm

Harvey Norman Whangārei, Tuesday, November 16, 12pm-12.10pm

Northern Wairoa Golf Club, Dargaville, Sunday, November 14, 10am-5pm

Thomas's Fish Shop, Kaikohe, Friday, November 12, from 3pm-4pm.

Subway Kerikeri, Friday, November 12, 12pm-1pm

Caltex Kawakawa, Friday, November 12, 12am-6am

Caltex Kawakawa, Thursday, November 11, 10pm-11.59 pm

If you have been to any of those locations t the relevant times you should: Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.