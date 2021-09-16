Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Urgent calls for Auckland bypass flights from Whangārei

Community leaders say it isn't right there are no direct bypass flights to or from Whangārei while Auckland is in level 4. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Susan Botting is the Local Democracy Reporter for Northland

Community leaders from Northland's biggest city are calling for new Auckland Covid-19-bypass flights from Whangārei.

Steve Smith, NorthChamber chief executive, said it was not okay there were none of these direct bypass flights to or from Whangārei while Auckland was in level 4.

They were essential in addition to the Kerikeri to Wellington direct flights that started on September 13.

Northland is currently in level 2 but is effectively cut off from the rest of New Zealand by Auckland's level 4 status.

All regular mainstream Northland flights transit through Auckland airport. Its current

status means Northlanders can only go through

the airport on a strictly-limited essential services basis. Recreational travel is not allowed.

Air New Zealand currently has seven Whangārei-Auckland flights a week.

Its recently-introduced Kerikeri to Wellington-direct flights link the country's level 2 regions, boosting access and recreational travel. They are currently scheduled to end on September 29.

Air New Zealand currently has seven Whangārei-Auckland flights a week operating out of Onerahi Airport. Photo / File

Smith said it was important Whangārei-based people from Northland's most populous district could connect directly with the rest of the country without going through Auckland. Businesspeople wanted to supplement ongoing internet-based communication with face-to-face interaction and there was a need for people to be able to fly for recreational purposes.

He said he had been inundanted by businesses and public servant employers from around Whangārei district asking why a flight from the city bypassing Auckland had not also been put in place.

Almost 100,000 people live in Whangārei district - just over half of Northland's 195,000 population. Whangārei is Northland's biggest city and its commercial centre, home to many regional head offices.

Direct Auckland-Covid-19-bypass flights out of Northland from Whangārei were discussed at yesterday's Whangārei District Council (WDC) strategy, planning and development committee meeting.

Cr Carol Peters said it was not acceptable for Whangārei to effectively be cut off from the rest of New Zealand.

She said there would undoubtedly be other lockdowns.

"The 2020s decade will be the decade of the lockdown," Peters said.

Covid-19 resilience for Whangārei city and district therefore needed addressing.

Smith said options included the new Kerikeri-Wellington direct flight, bunnyhopping in and out of Whangārei too, en route. Another was Whangārei to Hamilton direct flights.

Kaipara Mayor Dr

Jason Smith said direct flights out of Whangārei that bypassed Auckland were definitely required.

He said the people of lower Northland had to drive two hours to Kerikeri airport to catch the new trial flights.

Air New Zealand did not comment specifically on whether Whangārei-based Auckland Covid-19 bypass flights would be considered.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said the Kerikeri to Wellington direct flights were an interim solution to keep Northland connected to the rest of the country while Auckland was at an elevated Covid-19 alert level.

Tony Horton, WDC manager district development, said there had been ongoing discussion with Air New Zealand about the Whangārei-direct flights.

These would continue.

Whangārei airport is jointly owned by WDC and the Ministry of Transport. It has been earmarked for a future location shift.