Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Northlanders urged to keep hold of trash three days if they have Covid issues

Kerbside rubbish collections continue in Far North and Whangārei during Covid-19 level 4, but transfer stations such as Whangārei's ReSort resource recovery park (pictured) are closed to the public

Any Northland households that end up getting a Covid-19 infection, or those isolating as a precaution, should wait three days to put their rubbish out for collection.

Kaipara District Council says rubbish from a Covid-19 infected household, or one where people are in Covid-19 isolation, should not be put out for pickup until 72 hours after it is generated. Rubbish from these households should be double-bagged and sealed.

At least 25 people have been self isolating in Northland after going to one of the Auckland places of interest at the same time as a Covid infected person. None of them have tested positive for the virus.

"Kaipara residents, to keep our contractors and their families safe please - if you have rubbish that has been generated in an infected household or where someone is in isolation please double bag and seal. Please do not put this rubbish out until a period of 72 hours has passed since producing it," Kaipara District Council (KDC) said.

The comments come in spite of Kaipara's roadside rubbish collections being suspended during level 4 lockdown. Rubbish and transfer stations are also closed.

Kerbside rubbish collections are however continuing in the Far North where residents are being encouraged to use them as a first choice.

Far North District Council (FNDC) said refuse transfer stations will be open but only those who don't have kerbside rubbish collections should be using them.

These stations will remain open for scheduled hours, operating under Covid-19 level 4 protocols including recording vehicle registration numbers.

Essential services will still have full access to the stations and are the only people allowed to take bulk rubbish to the facilities.

"Please use kerbside rubbish collections if they are available – this reduces risk to our workers," FNDC's Facebook page says.

In Whangārei, rubbish collections are continuing through level 4 lockdown.

But the district's rubbish transfer stations are closed to the public.

Reycling pick-up is also continuing in Whangārei district but stopping in Kaipara and Far North.

Far North residents are being asked to hygienically stockpile their recycling until the service restarts – or to put it out with their rubbish.

Community recycling centres across the Far North are closed.

"Please don't endanger the health of our local workers – don't dump your rubbish or recycling at community recycling centres," FNDC's Facebook page says.