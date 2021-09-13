Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Nearly 53,000 Northlanders have had both vaccine doses

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced another week under level 2 for Northland and the rest of NZ, excluding Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

Just over a quarter of Northland's eligible population has received both doses of the Covid vaccination as the region and all the other regions south of the Super City remain in alert level 2 for another week.

Yesterday,

33 new community cases were announced— all in Auckland— that prompted Cabinet to decide that the city to remain in level 4 for another week.

It was the highest number of daily cases in several days. Cabinet will review all alert levels again on Monday next week.

In Northland, the eligible population for a Covid jab is 152,225, or 78 per cent of about 194,600 Northlanders.

Twenty seven per cent or 52,914 have received both doses in Northland compared with 33.7 per cent nationally.

However, 48 per cent which equates to 93,720 Northlanders have had their first dose which is higher than the 32.2 per cent in New Zealand.

The figures were as at yesterday

when 146,634 doses had been administered, according to the Northland District Health Board.

In the week ending Monday,

11,641 vaccinations were given across the region.

There were 102 Covid tests done on last Friday

and 64 over the weekend.

Nearly 10,600 tests were done between August 16 and 6am on Monday this week.

Waipū Cove-based restaurateur Lloyd Rooney said all his cafes, restaurants and/or bars were open under level 2 and that business has been good so far.

He and Michael Fraser run three outlets in Whangārei's Town Basin, one each at Waipū Cove and Mangawhai plus two at Mount Maunganui.

"I am amazed how level 2 is working for me. I thought people would struggle with masks and other protocols. We've got masks and we give them out — it makes things so much easier."

On the extension of level 2 for another week, Rooney said: "It's an evil necessity, the government has to do it because Auckland can't come out of level 4 and we can't go down to level 1."

Level 2 is working for Northland restaurateur Lloyd Rooney who is having good patronage of all his businesses. Photo / Michael Cunningham

NorthChamber chief executive Stephen Smith lauded Government's decision to offer further Resurgence Support Payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions.

Applications open this Friday

and the scheme will be available until all of New Zealand returns to level 1 for one month.

The payment includes a core per business rate of $1500, plus $400 per employee, up to a total of 50 full-time equivalents (FTEs) which is a maximum payment of $21,500.

Businesses with more than 50 FTEs can still apply but cannot get more than the maximum payment.

Smith said Northland businesses have been impacted in different ways under level 2.

"The hospitality sector is definitely getting the patronage while for other businesses, it's a bit patchy. Those businesses that rely on out of towners and high-end clients are struggling.

"A large number of businesses are operating under level 2, some are operating under reduced hours, and some are opening at, say, 10am because they are not getting enough foot traffic," Smith said.

He said Auckland being in lockdown is having an impact as a lot of businesses in Northland were reliant on big spenders from the Super City.

Northland DHB has two, walk-in, roving vaccination clinics this week.

Those wishing to be vaccinated can go to Te Ora Hou on 104 Corks Rd in Tikipunga between 12pm and 6pm today and tomorrow.

In Mangawhai, the clinic will be at the St John ambulance station on 194 Molesworth Dr in Mangawhai Heads, between 10am and 3pm on Thursday and Friday.