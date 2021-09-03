Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Father's Day at alert level 3

A drop from alert level 4 to 3 means fishing is now permitted from Northland's beaches and jetties. Photo / Alan Gibson

The good news about Father's Day at level 3 is that takeaways are back on the menu — if that's his thing — and so are dad-friendly activities such as fishing off the beach.

The bad news is that level 3 offers only a small expansion of household bubbles. It doesn't allow gatherings, except for up to 10 people at weddings and funerals/hui mate, and it doesn't allow household bubbles to be combined.

If you do want a big get-together to honour that special dad, you may have to resort to a Zoom call this year. And you always could have a second, in-person Father's Day celebration once Northland drops to level 2, when gatherings of up to 100 people are permitted.

Go to covid19.govt.nz/alert-levels-and-updates/alert-level-3 for a full explanation of level 3. Some of the key rules are:

Stay home

Level 3 isn't level free. You should keep working from home if possible and kids should learn from home.

You can leave home to buy groceries or pick up items ordered online or on the phone, access healthcare or get exercise.

Don't burst your bubble

You can expand your bubble to bring in close family, isolated people or caregivers, but you have to keep it exclusive and as small as possible.

You can't have friends or family around to visit if they're not in your bubble. Sorry dads!

Shopping for presents

Essential businesses such as supermarkets and petrol stations will keep operating as they did in level 4.

Hardware stores will let in only trade customers at level 3 — but you can order dad that flash new power tool online and pick it up.

Takeaways are open if you want to get him his favourite fast food, but only if they offer contactless pick-up.

Fishing

Possibly the best dad-related loosening of rules in level 3 relates to outdoor recreation.

You're still supposed to stay close to home and stick to low-risk activities — so not a good time to test that new mountain bike on a grade-5 track — but you can now take your dad fishing from your local beach or wharf. Fishing off rocks is still officially off limits.

Surfing, day tramps, mountain biking, swimming and golf are all permitted if local and low risk.