Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Northland vaccine total tops 130,000

More than 130,000 doses of the Covid vaccine have been given to Northlanders. Photo / NZME

More than 130,000 doses of the Covid vaccine have been given to Northlanders. Photo / NZME

The number of Northlanders who have had at least one Covid vaccination has topped 82000, latest figures show.

According to the Northland District Health Board, the highest number of vaccinations given on any day in the region was on August 26 when 3812 jabs were administered.

A total of 82,080 people have received their first dose and 48,624 their second dose as of yesterday.

On Thursday, 3008 vaccination were given across Northland and 164 Covid tests done.

Since the community cases were discovered in Auckland in mid August, 8077 Covid tests have been completed across Northland.

There were 28 new community cases yesterday — 27 in Auckland and one in Wellington — taking the total number of cases in this outbreak to 764. Unlinked cases have dropped from 65 to 31.

‌

There are 43 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with nine in ICU. A total of 31,668 - or 84 per cent of contacts - have been followed up by contact tracers, while 89,073 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were delivered throughout New Zealand yesterday.

Cabinet will on Monday review alert level 3 for Northland and the lockdown in Auckland.

Government has approved $454 million for business support due to the lockdown and reduced the six-month eligibility test.

All major banks have waived contactless debit fees and anyone under financial difficulty should contact their bank about mortgage fee deferrals.

Covid vaccination and testing will continue across Northland this weekend. Details are available on www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/covid-19-northland-hub/vaccine-programme-information.