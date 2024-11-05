Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Country’s oldest agricultural show - Bay of Islands P&I Show back this weekend

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
There’ll be plenty of entertainment when rural Northland displays itself at Saturday’s Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show.

There’ll be plenty of entertainment when rural Northland displays itself at Saturday’s Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show.

The country’s oldest agricultural show - The Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show - is back this weekend, highlighting the delights of country living.

The Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show is the oldest agricultural show in New Zealand with the first held in The Bay of Islands in 1842.

In its early days the show rotated to different towns in the region but has been based at Waimate North for several decades, in picturesque grounds, behind the Waimate North Mission House.

The show attracts about 7,000 visitors each year and starts again on Saturday from 8am - 5pm with plenty of fun and family entertainment to go with the latest innovations for the agricultural sector.

It promises a great day’s entertainment for all ages. The show incorporates Savouring the Source Food & Wine Festival, showcasing local producers, wineries and cafes, as well as the more traditional events such as equestrian, dairy, beef and sheep classes, calf club, pet lamb, indoor hall exhibits, competitions, demonstrations, live entertainment and more than 150 trade site exhibitors.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

No dogs are permitted in the showgrounds.

‘’Whilst we are sure that your dog is very well-behaved, we do not allow dogs on site. We have horses and cattle on site and are in a Kiwi-zone.

“The only allowance is that we allow service dogs on site, and those competing in dog trials. This includes camping and horse trucks,’’ the Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Association said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Waimate North is noted as “the birthplace of systematic agricultural farming,” within New Zealand. The show was initially started as an “agricultural demonstration” in Waimate North 1842, and held in the area on local land until the first permanent site was established at Grove Cottage Farm.

Mr Charlie Barnes (who lived on Okokako Road) is reported to have been one of those first involved with the show, He helped to build the nikau and pole structure which formed the first Show Hall.

The showgrounds are a community hub, with weddings and community events taking place on a regular basis. They’re also home to the Bay of Islands Riding for the Disabled.

For more information and full line up of events and times go to https://www.bayofislandsshow.co.nz/

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate