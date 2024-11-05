There’ll be plenty of entertainment when rural Northland displays itself at Saturday’s Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show.

There’ll be plenty of entertainment when rural Northland displays itself at Saturday’s Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show.

The country’s oldest agricultural show - The Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show - is back this weekend, highlighting the delights of country living.

The Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show is the oldest agricultural show in New Zealand with the first held in The Bay of Islands in 1842.

In its early days the show rotated to different towns in the region but has been based at Waimate North for several decades, in picturesque grounds, behind the Waimate North Mission House.

The show attracts about 7,000 visitors each year and starts again on Saturday from 8am - 5pm with plenty of fun and family entertainment to go with the latest innovations for the agricultural sector.

It promises a great day’s entertainment for all ages. The show incorporates Savouring the Source Food & Wine Festival, showcasing local producers, wineries and cafes, as well as the more traditional events such as equestrian, dairy, beef and sheep classes, calf club, pet lamb, indoor hall exhibits, competitions, demonstrations, live entertainment and more than 150 trade site exhibitors.