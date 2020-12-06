Council cuts down pōhutukawa for site access to new Civic Centre

Robbie Jones, Forest and Bird Northern branch chair's calling for stronger WDC policies around protecting native trees. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Robbie Jones, Forest and Bird Northern branch chair's calling for stronger WDC policies around protecting native trees. Photo / Michael Cunningham



Whangārei District Council has cut down a mature pohutukawa tree at its new $48 million Civic Centre building site - on the same day New Zealand declared a climate emergency.

The council cut down the nine metre Rust Ave native on Wednesday as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made international headlines with the declaration.

Paul Quinlan, landscape architect and Trees that Count Northland regional advisor, said canopy tree cover had a significant effect on temperature in the urban environment.

"This is important in mitigating the potential effects of climate change," he said.

The pōhutukawa was removed for access to the area where the new civic centre is to be built, even though an adjacent driveway allows people to enter along its western boundary.

"The driveway wasn't wide enough to allow for safe and clear access to the site without impeding the Northland Pathology driveway," a WDC spokesperson said of the next door business.

The Rust Ave's pōhutukawa has long sheltered people gathering in the pre-dawn to begin Whangārei's main annual Anzac Day parade through town.

About half a dozen pōhutukawa form a mini green belt lining the footpath outside the new Civic Centre site, which was formerly home to the Whangārei RSA.

D'Arcy Bailey, a 54-year RSA member said he was disappointed to see the tree go.

The tree had always been there in his half century-plus RSA membership.

Quinlan wanted the council to protect the remaining pohutukawa during construction.

Pohutukawa remains at the WDC's new $48 million Civic Centre building site Photo / Michael Cunningham

A hoarding had been erected along the site's Rust Ave boundary wall to protect passersby, but there was no physical barrier between the remaining trees and the rest of the building site.

"Appropriate site management requires cordoning off the trees - from the outer edge of their canopy – preferably with physical hoardings right around the trees to prevent accidental breaches," Quinlan said.

Storing excavated soil under trees, for example, placed huge weight on their delicate finer roots. The material became heavy when it rained, compacting soil. Backing trucks into the trees roots area was a potential problem too. On-site materials to be used in construction should not be stored under trees either, he said.

"Damage from root compaction is not immediately apparent. You don't notice until years later. They might save a tree but as a result of construction work it gets put into a decline, its life can be shortened.

"That sort of thing is very difficult for a site manager to control," Quinlan said.

Robbie Jones, Forest and Bird Northern branch chair, said the pohutukawa's removal was concerning. She said trees had an important role to play in mitigating climate change.

WDC said the tree had been blessed on October 9 by kaumatua Winiwini Kingi who organised a karakaia before it was cut down.

Its wood was now at the city's Hihaua Cultural Centre where it had gone for carving that may be used in the new Civic Centre.

"It will be respected as the tāonga it is," the council spokesperson said.

The tree had been cut down by a local registered arborist. Extra care had been taken with its removal. Its roots had been wrapped around an 11 KVA power line that supplied electricity to Whangārei Hospital.

Jones said WDC needed a stronger policy around removing native trees when development was done.

"We're really concerned about the number of mature native trees being cut down to make way for new buildings," Jones said.

"Native trees are important, especially in cities among the cars and traffic."

The WDC spokeswoman said the council was not planning to remove any of the other pōhutukawa.

Quinlan noted WDC had planted a number of native trees around the city in recent years.