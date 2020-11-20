Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Waimate North locals baffled, upset as roadside pōhutukawa stands poisoned

3 minutes to read

Waimate North residents Daryl Way (left), John Beachman and Trina McManus with a dead totara and pōhutukawa on Te Ahu Ahu Rd. Inexplicably, a rewarewa tree behind them, which is closer to the road, was not sprayed. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By:

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

Dozens of native trees along a Mid North roadside — including pōhutukawa planted in a community beautification project — have been killed with weed spray.

The incident, which came just as the pōhutukawa were due

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.