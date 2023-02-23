Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Northland rail advocate says passenger rail is a ‘no-brainer’ when it comes to climate change

By
6 mins to read
Save Our Rail Northland campaign coordinator Alan Preston. Photo / Tania Whyte

Save Our Rail Northland campaign coordinator Alan Preston. Photo / Tania Whyte

With the rising price of fuel and our roads under a constant state of repair, it’s surprising that the discussion of a new functioning public transport system is one rarely had.

Northland road users have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate