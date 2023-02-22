A significant underslip on the Brynderwyns. Photo / Supplied

State Highway One through the Brynderwyns may be partially re-opened next week, according to Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo.

Cocurullo said he received an update from Waka Kotahi on the state of the road on Tuesday night, giving an indication of when the agency hoped to have the road open.

The agency was hoping to have a “low level of service” in place in a week’s time, meaning one lane would be open for northbound traffic.

It was expected to take around four weeks to have two lanes open.

The section of state highway had been open for two days after slips from an earlier storm were repaired when Cyclone Gabrielle hit. During the cyclone, multiple large slips occurred.

Cocurullo said there was a “significant” underslip on the south side, which would take time to remedy.

“If everything goes well, that’s awesome. However, I don’t believe that should be the final fix, I think the final fix should actually moving away from using the Brynderwyns.

“It’s got to the point now where we really need to do some serious work.”

Little work had been done on the road since the improvements on the north side around 10 years ago, Cocurullo said.

Waka Kotahi has given an estimate of “up to four weeks” before access can be provided to all vehicles, although they said they hoped to have controlled access before that time. No date has been given for re-opening.

Light vehicles are currently having to detour through Mangawhai, where multiple trucks and trailers have become stuck on sharp bends on Cove Rd since the SH1 closure.

On Monday, Northland Civil Defence banned truck and trailer units from using Cove Rd, but another got stuck yesterday.

The detour for heavy vehicles is SH12/14 via Dargaville, which adds up to an hour each way from Whangārei to Auckland.

Heavy vehicles below 50 tonnes with destinations south of Whangārei may use the Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd, Civil Defence advised.







