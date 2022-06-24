Whangārei local Anna Gentry's children, Nikau Aplin, Shanti Aplin and Gaia Aplin, sit with the incredible harvest of pumpkins. Photo / Supplied

Kiwis are facing a cost of living crisis as inflation hits hard and households pay more for groceries, at the pump, on insurance and accommodation.

Food prices were 6.8 per cent higher in May 2022 compared with May 2021. Grocery food prices had increased 7.4 per cent and fruit and vegetables are up 10 per cent, according to Statistics New Zealand.

The price rises come as the Commerce Commission estimated Countdown and Foodstuffs were making excess profits of about $430 million a year - more than $1m a day.

Food

Shop around

With deals such as $4 blocks of Tararua Butter and $3 for a two-litre bottle of milk at Warehouse Extra it is worth shopping around. Comparing prices online between shops before you stock up can save you from the $3 per litre petrol cost to drive around looking for bargains.

Bulk food stores such as Bin Inn in Whangārei and Kerikeri are good places to stock up on non-perishable food such as rice, pasta and beans.

Grocery clearance stores like Reduced to Clear in Whangārei on-sell excess stock from manufacturers such as end-of-the-line items, change of packaging, cancelled export orders, and short-dated stock.

Whangārei mum Kirsten Holtz has amassed over 78,000 followers online sharing her love of affordable, nutritious and easy meals.

Her Facebook page, Mummas Kitchen, began during the first Covid 19 lockdown in 2020 with a video on how to bottle peaches.

She now regularly shares several recipes and cooking tips online, a popular video on Holtz's page is a tutorial on setting up a $5 food storage cupboard.

Storage Cupboard "There is no harm in hoping for the best, as long as you prepare for the worst" Stephen King If there were video to watch the whole way through- its this one! Many whanau and businesses have taken a real hit throughout this rahui and I hope this information helps whanau around the motu to better prepare incase it was to happen again, or even to ensure that if we have a period where we are without a job or income, we can live off the kai in our food storage. If you have any questions, feel free to message or leave it in the comments below! Have also added my list in the comments for you to check out ❤ Posted by Mummas Kitchen on Saturday, April 25, 2020

Holtz suggests with her free food storage checklist to put away $5 worth of food a week.

"All non-perishable stuff, cans and dried food, separately from your groceries, some extra food to fall back on when you need it, if you need it.

"We've had huge success, with people saying they lost their jobs and they lived on their food storage," Holtz.

Grassroots gardening

Anna Gentry's huge pumpkin harvest went viral online and helped her feed her family and community in the face of surging food prices.

Her orchard alongside the Ngunguru River has produced almost 300 pumpkins for the coastal community.

"I have a love of growing plants and food, and probably for the last 22 years, I've been growing food for our family," said Gentry.

Anna Gentry's children, Nikau Aplin and Gaia Aplin, harvest perpetual spinach and kale from self-seeded plants for the family soup pot and coleslaw for dinner. Photo / Supplied

Gentry credits the manure from her horses as the secret ingredient for a great harvest.

Horse manure is free and plentiful, Gentry recommends contacting local horse owners to collect some to feed the soil at your home.

"I just picked up 20 bags of manure for a local woman's orchard today."

Gentry also emphasises you should grow what you eat the most, and avoid planting vegetables you don't cook with often.

"Two plants that stand out are kale and perpetual spinach."

Gentry recommended the two vegetables for their fast-growing pace and ability to be eaten fresh and cooked.

"Herbs are also easy to grow, especially chives and parsley this time of year."

Gentry also recommended Welsh onions as easy to grow, and said banana pups in a frost-free spot will give you a "plentiful supply of bananas in 18 months".

Fuel

Finding the best price nearby through an app like Gaspy can prevent you from wasting petrol driving around looking for a deal.

It's free to sign up for petrol discount cards, do it and save money per litre. Be sure to make use of the "stacking" feature. For example, at Z Energy stations you can save 6c a litre using its Pumped discount, but if you stack the savings for later on a spend of $40 or more, you can save up to 18c a litre on your third visit.

Under-inflated tyres are a contributor to increased fuel consumption as well as harsh acceleration and braking, which avoiding could save up to 20 per cent on your fuel use.

Broadband, mobile and utilities

Carefully comparing the prices of your broadband, power and mobile services with compare websites such as nzcompare.com can save you money.

One NZME staff member was able to save a staggering $600 a year on electricity just by changing plans with their electricity supplier.

"We went on the Powerswitch.org.nz and found if we switched plans with our supplier Electric Kiwi we would save $600 a year."

You can also call your provider and try to negotiate your plan if you have seen better advertised elsewhere.

Budgeting and support

Local financial mentors can give you free, in-depth and confidential support to help you make the most out of your finances.

This includes Whangārei Budgeting Service, Bay of Islands Budgeting Service Trust and Kaitaia Community House.

There are three Citizen Advice Bureaus in Northland, which either run budgeting clinics or can help you find a budgeting service.

MoneyTalks provides advice by email, text, live chat and phone (0800 345 123).