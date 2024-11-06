Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Coopers Beach a no-go for swimmers or seafood gathering following sewage leak

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·nzme·
Quick Read
Coopers Beach in the Far North is a popular swimming and tourist hot spot.

Coopers Beach in the Far North is a popular swimming and tourist hot spot.

Far North District Council is warning beach-goers not to swim or collect shellfish around Coopers Beach until further notice following a sewage leak.

In a public notice, the council said sewage leaked from a wastewater main earlier today.

“The leak has been isolated preventing further wastewater to spill, but Far North Waters (FNW) Alliance contractors have confirmed that sewage entered the creek and flowed down to the beach.”

“Contractors are carrying out repairs and sucker trucks will be on site to remove as much spilled wastewater as possible.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

One person commented on the council’s post stating that they could smell a “potent” sewage stench last night around 9 pm.

Signs warning beach-goers not to swim or collect shellfish in the immediate area have been erected and will remain in place until daily seawater tests confirm there is no further danger.

Northland Regional Council and Te Whatu Ora have also been notified of the spill.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate