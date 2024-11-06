Coopers Beach in the Far North is a popular swimming and tourist hot spot.

Far North District Council is warning beach-goers not to swim or collect shellfish around Coopers Beach until further notice following a sewage leak.

In a public notice, the council said sewage leaked from a wastewater main earlier today.

“The leak has been isolated preventing further wastewater to spill, but Far North Waters (FNW) Alliance contractors have confirmed that sewage entered the creek and flowed down to the beach.”

“Contractors are carrying out repairs and sucker trucks will be on site to remove as much spilled wastewater as possible.”