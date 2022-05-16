Public consultation on Waka Kotahi's speed review opens today. Photo / Tania Whyte

Public consultation on a speed review of Northland state highways is now open, with speed limits on 11 stretches of road up for debate.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Steve Mutton said the proposed speed limit changes were part of an effort to greatly reduce the number of people dying on the roads.

"The numbers are absolutely heartbreaking....We can't let this continue when these are absolutely preventable deaths."

From 2011 to 2020, 160 people were killed and 734 suffered serious injuries in crashes on the corridors where speed limit reductions are proposed.

The proposals do not include blanket speed limits for Northland roads but cover more than 700km of roads throughout Northland and north Auckland.

Each of these long corridors has been divided into smaller sections, with a focus on stretches of road outside schools and through townships.

"We know there is community support for safer speeds in these areas," Mutton said.

Waka Kotahi has completed a technical review which supported lowering speed limits in these areas, Mutton said.

Different speed limits are proposed for the different sections of road.

The technical review was carried out following earlier consultation during May and June last year, when they received 1162 individual submissions.

Waka Kotahi would also consult with iwi and hapū over the next month, particularly with regards to increased signage for marae on the roads, Mutton said.

The speed limit review comes a year and a half into the Road to Zero campaign, which aims for a 40 per cent reduction in the road toll by 2030.

Waka Kotahi Road to Zero portfolio manager Tara MacMillan said safe speeds play a significant role in reducing the number of deaths on the roads.

"It is a long-term and aspirational vision. It comes from a fundamental belief that no one should have to die on our roads."

The number of deaths have reduced since Road to Zero was launched, she said, but Covid lockdowns played a role.

"We've seen about a 12 per cent reduction on our 2018 levels but we want to stress that Covid has played a part in this."

Waka Kotahi is holding two online question-and-answer sessions on May 24 and June 14.

The consultation period closes at 11pm on Tuesday June 14. More information is available at https://nzta.govt.nz/projects/northland-auckland-speed-reviews/

State highways being reviewed:

• SH1 Pukenui to Kaitaia

• SH10 Pakaraka to Taipa

• SH11 Kawakawa to Paihia

• SH1 Kawakawa to Whangārei

• SH15 between SH1 (north of Kaikohe) and Otaika

• SH12 Ōmāpere to Kaikohe

• SH14 Dargaville to Whangārei

• SH12 Brynderwyn to Ōmāpere

• SH1 Whangārei to Te Hana

• SH1 Te Hana to Warkworth

• SH16 Wellsford to Waimauku