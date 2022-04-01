Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Kaitaia speed limit campaigners install their own 50km/h signs

5 minutes to read
Murray Harrison, of Harrison’s Cape Runner Tours, installs a 50km/h speed limit sign on SH1 north of Kaitaia with help from Kaitaia Motor Lodge owner Arthur Matthews (left), Far North District councillor Mate Radich, and property owner Selwyn Rule. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter

Kaitaia residents calling for a 50km/h speed limit on what they say is a lethal stretch of highway have taken the matter into their own hands by installing their own road signs.

The group —

