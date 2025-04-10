This speed limit on SH1 in Kaitāia is one of three state highway limits in the Far North being reviewed after it was lowered several years ago.

This speed limit on SH1 in Kaitāia is one of three state highway limits in the Far North being reviewed after it was lowered several years ago.

Far North folk are urged to have their say on plans to raise speeds on three sections of state highway across the district or if they should be kept at their lower limits.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is consulting on speed limits at three ‘urban connector’ state highway locations in the Far North - SH1 Kaitāia north from just south of North Park Drive (by the Gull petrol station) to just north of Wireless Rd; SH1 Moerewa from east of Leaity St to east of Sir William Hale Cres east; and SH11 Te Haumi from north of Smith Camp Rd to south of Tohitapu Rd.

Under new government rules, because these sections of state highway are categorised as urban connectors where NZTA have lowered speed limits since January 2020, the speed limits at the three sites must automatically change to their previous higher speed limit by July 1.

This means that by July 1 the speed limit at the Moerewa site will change from 50km/h to 70km/h, for Te Haumi the speed limit will change from 50km/h to 80km/h, and for Kaitāia north the speed limits will change from 50/60km/h to 70/100km/h.