Community leader David Senior dies, leaves lasting legacy in Tai Tokerau

Jonny Wilkinson
By
Northern Advocate columnist
3 mins to read

David Senior was a well-known community leader in both the Mid and Far North.

Jonny Wilkinson
Opinion by Jonny Wilkinson
Northern Advocate columnist Jonny Wilkinson is the CEO of Tiaho Trust - Disability A Matter of Perception, a Whangārei-based advocacy organisation.
Learn more

This week Tiaho Trust lost not only a trustee, but a steady hand and wise presence, who has helped to guide us for the past 20 years.

David Senior’s sudden passing has left us with a mixture of shock, sadness, and gratitude for his time, energy, insight, balance, and

