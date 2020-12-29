Cloudy skies and little wind expected for Northland New Year's

Northland beaches will get busier as the summer continues, Matapouri beach seen here yesterday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Cloudy periods and a few showers should be all Northlanders have to deal with as they celebrate New Year's.

Tomorrow, MetService is predicting cloudy periods, light winds with a high of 25 degrees Celsius across Northland. On New Year's Day, similar conditions were expected, however, there was a chance of rain as westerly breezes pushed a front across the region.

"There's not too much to worry about," MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

Boaties in the Bay of Islands will be hoping for a similarly good day when New Year's rolls around. Photo / Adam Pearse

Ferris was torn over the potential severity of Friday's showers, saying they could either weaken as they approached the east or intensify if the ground temperature increased significantly throughout the day.

Russell resident Iona Reti, an employee at the Duke of Marlborough Hotel, said she was expecting a pleasant evening similar to those earlier in the week.

"Pretty much the nice, Kiwi summer [day]," she said.

From left: Rawiri Wilson, Iona Reti and Muri Wilson are hoping for a good day in Russell, Bay of Islands for New Year's. Photo / Adam Pearse

Reti was accompanied by Auckland whānau, Muri and Rawiri Wilson, who had travelled north to celebrate the holiday. All three were hoping for clear skies so they could watch the public fireworks being released over the water.

Paula Hughes was with her family and friends at Tutukaka's Sandy Bay yesterday as part of her whānau's trip to the Whananaki Holiday Park for New Year's before heading west to Opononi.

From left: Archie Nichols, 8, Paula Hughes, Rachel Blanchard, Rowan Nichols, 12, Hugo Blanchard, 7, and Juliette Blanchard, 9 enjoy time at Sandy Bay on the Tutukaka Coast. Photo / Tania Whyte

Hughes, who lived in Auckland, had her fingers crossed for some sun to welcome in the new year after a few cold nights in the tent.

"Nice and dry and warm would be good."

As with many public holidays, New Year's revelry put a significant strain on emergency services.

Northland Police Sergeant Ryan Gray said family violence and abuse of alcohol and drugs was common on New Year's. He encouraged Northlanders to seek help if required.

"We are aware that there are extra pressures at this time of year that can exaggerate relationship issues and put strain on individuals and families," he said.

"Please seek help if you feel under stress or are otherwise not able to cope, violence is never okay, everyone has the right to be safe and if you are in immediate danger, call police on 111 or use 105 if it's not an emergency."

Northland Police Acting Inspector Darren Sullivan said the Northland's summer population influx was a good reminder for drivers to keep safe on the roads.

"There will be more congestion on our roads and we want to remind everyone to be considerate of other road users and be patient.

"Fatigue can be a factor if travelling long distances so take rest breaks on extended journeys."

Russell was a busy hotspot on Tuesday. Photo / Adam Pearse

With many travellers heading to Northland for the summer holidays, Gray advised all drivers to drive to the conditions and be courteous on the roads.

Northland principal rural fire officer Myles Taylor said his biggest problem on New Year's was fireworks, which often caused scrub fires.

"People let fireworks off during New Year's and invariably it gets into the scrub and catches fire, and my poor volunteers spend their New Year's Eve and New Year's Day putting out scrub fires.

"My message is, please don't let off fireworks, give our volunteers a break and let them enjoy New Year's like everybody else."

A total fire ban is in place for Northland after a spate of serious blazes have occurred across the region in recent weeks.

Northland principal rural fire officer Myles Taylor (left). Photo / File

The ban meant any fire lit over New Year's would be illegal. Taylor said while his first step would be to educate any fire starters, prosecution was an option if people exhibited a blatant disregard for the rules.

Taylor said his warning against fireworks was particularly relevant for those in the Far North where conditions were as dry as they had been in years, which had contributed to two recent fires in Te Hapua.

"All of the Far North is a lot drier than we were expecting for this time of year, I'm actually quite nervous about it."

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am-11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. www.whiteribbon.org.nz