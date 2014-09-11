Close supermarket and go, staffers told

Workers at Countdown's Puketona Rd supermarket found themselves on the streets after a late court decision ended the company's lease effective immediately. Workers turned up as usual for work from 7am yesterday but about 10am were asked to leave, per the directions of the building owner Ian Blakeman of Kerikeri. Mr Blakeman did not respond to requests for comment by the Northern Advocate by edition time.

First Security was on hand throughout the day to turn away staff and customers, while the entire site was fenced off.

Countdown parent company Progressive Enterprises tried for a number of months to renew the lease on the site before Mr Blakeman took the matter to the Auckland High Court. It was due before the court on Tuesday at 5pm and the court ruled in his favour.

The Advocate understands Countdown thought it had 24 hours to inform staff and vacate the premises.