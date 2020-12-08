Christmas parades in Hikurangi, Paihia a hit with locals

The Christmas spirit overtook the town of Hikurangi as the community enjoyed this year's festive celebrations and parade on Saturday.
A chance to see Santa and enjoy some Christmas cheer had merrymakers of all ages flock streetside to boogie to the music on the entertainment stage, see community groups showcase themselves in the parade, and to dabble in a spot of gift shopping at the locally run stalls.
Sharlene Morris-Ross, a member of the organising committee, said the turnout at this year's Hikurangi Christmas Festival and Parade blew the last 14 years she has taken part out of the water.
"There is a really good feeling in Hikurangi at the moment. A lot of the groups are working together with the public. It's one big happy community," she said.
"The streets were lined with people and the community support was outstanding."
A local motorbike group revved through the streets, alongside the sounds of bagpipes, festively adorned diggers, and another man in red who stole the show. The Rock Man, a garden and landscape-themed float, claimed top prize.
Morris-Ross said the Hikurangi Business Association was grateful to all the participants and behind-the-scene helpers who made this year's event "great".
Earlier, on Friday evening Paihia continued a kaupapa started last year of environmentally themed floats making use of recycled and natural materials.
This year's theme was "Under the canopy" with many floats featuring bugs, birds and other children of Tāne Mahuta.
The kids of Ōpua School won the supreme award over their long-time rivals for Christmas parade glory, Paihia School.
The full results are...
Most sustainable float: Paihia Early Childhood Education (ECE).
Business section: 1 Paihia ECE; 2 Boot Scootin' with Jo; 3 PKF; highly commended Top Trail/Northland Experiences.
Community section: 1 Paihia School; 2 Waitangi Kindergarten; 3 Bay of Islands Rotary; highly commended Paihia Kids Music Club/Ōpua Playgroup and the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints.
Supreme winner: Ōpua School of Bugs.