Christmas parades in Hikurangi, Paihia a hit with locals

An elf named Future Te Kani, 7, from Moerewa, waves from Santa's sleigh. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Christmas spirit overtook the town of Hikurangi as the community enjoyed this year's festive celebrations and parade on Saturday.

The sounds of bagpipes from the Northern Caledonian Pipe Band filled the streets during the parade. Photo / supplied

A chance to see Santa and enjoy some Christmas cheer had merrymakers of all ages flock streetside to boogie to the music on the entertainment stage, see community groups showcase themselves in the parade, and to dabble in a spot of gift shopping at the locally run stalls.

Sharlene Morris-Ross, a member of the organising committee, said the turnout at this year's Hikurangi Christmas Festival and Parade blew the last 14 years she has taken part out of the water.

The Hikurangi Riders joined by other local riders showcased their wheels to the gathered crowd. Photo / supplied

"There is a really good feeling in Hikurangi at the moment. A lot of the groups are working together with the public. It's one big happy community," she said.

"The streets were lined with people and the community support was outstanding."

Rock Man took out top prize for his creatively landscaped garden float. Photo / supplied

A local motorbike group revved through the streets, alongside the sounds of bagpipes, festively adorned diggers, and another man in red who stole the show. The Rock Man, a garden and landscape-themed float, claimed top prize.

Morris-Ross said the Hikurangi Business Association was grateful to all the participants and behind-the-scene helpers who made this year's event "great".

Santa joined by a helper was a Hikurangi parade highlight as the community counts down to Christmas. Photo / supplied

Earlier, on Friday evening Paihia continued a kaupapa started last year of environmentally themed floats making use of recycled and natural materials.

This year's theme was "Under the canopy" with many floats featuring bugs, birds and other children of Tāne Mahuta.

The kids of Ōpua School won the supreme award over their long-time rivals for Christmas parade glory, Paihia School.

Four-year-old Atawhai Foley pedals along with Paihia Early Childhood Education's Ngā Taonga o Tāne Mahuta. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The full results are...

Most sustainable float: Paihia Early Childhood Education (ECE).

Business section: 1 Paihia ECE; 2 Boot Scootin' with Jo; 3 PKF; highly commended Top Trail/Northland Experiences.

Community section: 1 Paihia School; 2 Waitangi Kindergarten; 3 Bay of Islands Rotary; highly commended Paihia Kids Music Club/Ōpua Playgroup and the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints.

Supreme winner: Ōpua School of Bugs.

Tayah Cowles, 12, is the bee's knees on the PKF float. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Phoebe Mae Galvin, 3, as a lion on Waitangi Kindergarten's Magical Tāne Mahuta float. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Riley White, 4, Jessica Mazzag, 8, Kenzie White, 7, and Emma Smith, 7, on the Ōpua School of Bugs float, this year's supreme award winner. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Christine Moses (as a kukupa) and William Fuller (a pukeko) smell a rat (Joy Cunninghame as a kiore) in the Bay of Islands Rotary Club entry. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Children of Paihia School's combined Te Ngahere class dressed as birds of the New Zealand bush. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The kids of Paihia Early Childhood Education are Ngā Taonga o Tāne Mahuta, the treasures of the forest. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Maia Mendoza, 3, with dad Jessie Mendoza. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Jorja Van Den Broek, 14, leads the Boot Scootin' with Jo dancers along the Paihia waterfront. Photo / Peter de Graaf