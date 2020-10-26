More floats and performers wanted for Whangārei Christmas Parade

There'll be no Kamo Christmas Parade this year for Santa to attend, instead he'll be the centre of attention at the Whangārei Christmas Parade in the city on November 28.

Planning is complete for next month's Whangārei Christmas Parade with organisers calling for more floats to register for the event.

The parade will replace the Kamo Christmas parade, which is no more, and the new, super sized Christmas parade will wind its way through the city on November 28, organised by the Lions and Rotary Clubs of Whangārei.

Organiser Colin Twyman said planning is complete, registrations are starting to come in, it is shaping up to be the biggest Christmas event for Whangārei this year, with no Christmas in the park event planned.

Twyman said the parade will assemble in the old Railway Station carpark and will move through Woods Rd, Albert St into Cameron St finishing in the CBD mall. The floats will park in James St.

This will be followed by the prize presentation on the mall stage and a concert by the Whangārei City Brass Band.

''There is wide variety of prizes for entries in the parade this year apart from the normal first, second and third the organisers have added categories of best educational entry, best youth entry, best non-vehicular display. Finally, there will be the People's Choice Award which a family will be chosen in a competition run by the Hits Northland to choose this award and will be assisted by Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai,'' he said.

Santa will set up in the mall to take children's requests after the parade and they will also have the opportunity to write a letter listing their wishes and a post box that Santa will take with him to see if he can fill those requirements.

Twyman said the entertainment in the mall will start at 10am and continue until the parade ends. The parade will be preceded by the Annual Motorcycle Toy Run where motorcycles drive through the parade route on their bikes carrying toys to the Whangārei Hospital's children's ward. This in itself is always a noisy

spectacle.

''Another feature continued from the past years at Kamo will be the Playhouse Auction. The playhouse will be on display and auctioned with the proceeds going to a charity nominated and advised by the organising team,'' he said.

Twyman said with the annual Christmas festival at Okara Park cancelled and replaced by a series of smaller activities. The parade will this year be the biggest event the city has to celebrate the festive season.

Group and individuals are encouraged to come and take part in this event by registering online with the Hits.

''It is anticipated that there will be a large parade so get in quick and let the organisers get on with the final preparations. In addition, if there are any budding artists or groups who would like to show their skills we would like to hear from them and give them the opportunity to perform in the mall,'' he said.

The playhouse is being built by the Platinum Homes team and people can to go online to get a ticket for the raffle.