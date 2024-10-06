Santa and his elves will be back at the Paihia Christmas Parade this festive season, with the event getting a $5000 grant from the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board.

A Christmas parade, arts festival and arts project and a programme for rangatahi are among the community events that had received funding from the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board.

Seven community groups will be celebrating after the board granted them a share of more than $27,000 in funding during its September 19 meeting.

The Graham Dingle Foundation was granted $5000 towards the Ngā Ara Whetū programme being delivered to 146 rangatahi at Bay of Islands College in 2025.

Its aim is to strengthen the self-identity, community connections and life skills of rangatahi to support their future pathways. The programme uses hands-on experiential learning opportunities, personal connections, positive interactions with local employers and mentoring.

Foster Hope Charitable Trust was granted $2000 towards a style evening with Stacey Beatson. Foster Hope supplies backpacks for children transitioning into care, often at short notice. It is holding a fundraising evening, which has been supported by the local community.