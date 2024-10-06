Advertisement
Christmas parade, art events among funding grants from Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board

Santa and his elves will be back at the Paihia Christmas Parade this festive season, with the event getting a $5000 grant from the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board.

A Christmas parade, arts festival and arts project and a programme for rangatahi are among the community events that had received funding from the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board.

Seven community groups will be celebrating after the board granted them a share of more than $27,000 in funding during its September 19 meeting.

The Graham Dingle Foundation was granted $5000 towards the Ngā Ara Whetū programme being delivered to 146 rangatahi at Bay of Islands College in 2025.

Its aim is to strengthen the self-identity, community connections and life skills of rangatahi to support their future pathways. The programme uses hands-on experiential learning opportunities, personal connections, positive interactions with local employers and mentoring.

Foster Hope Charitable Trust was granted $2000 towards a style evening with Stacey Beatson. Foster Hope supplies backpacks for children transitioning into care, often at short notice. It is holding a fundraising evening, which has been supported by the local community.

Other community groups to receive funding for events are:

$5680 to Hidden Pocket Production — towards the costs of the musical Flock!

$5000 to Business Bay of Islands for the 2024 Paihia Christmas Parade

$4000 to The Centre — This Is Us Here Now community art project

$3750 to Te Kāmura School — Whangaroa Arts Festival 2024

$2000 to Piri Wiremu Mokeno Games 2024 for equipment hire.

The next Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board meeting will be held on October 24 at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri. It can be watched live on the council’s Facebook and YouTube pages from 10am.

