The cats had been causing her major problems, and she had not been able to do any gardening as they defecated throughout it. They were also ripping out all the underfloor insulation and being a nuisance and seriously impacting on her quality of life.

A council spokesperson said the cats have been removed as part of a programme to tackle a feral cat issue at the council’s housing for the elderly units in Ahipara.

‘’The plan was put in place last month by council staff following complaints from residents about the influx of wild cats around their homes. Council staff met with the tenants to understand the extent of the issue and asked them all to immediately stop feeding cats that do not belong to them,’’ the spokesperson said.

‘’A contractor was tasked to set humane traps, with any trapped animals being transported to a local vet clinic in Kaitāia where they checked for collars and scanned for microchips. Once confirmed as being feral by the vet, the cats were humanely euthanised.’’

Tenants of the units were given the opportunity to adopt one cat each and to have them desexed, however none of the residents chose this option.

‘’Council staff are continuing to monitor the situation. The council urges residents who own cats to have them desexed and not to feed strays,’’ the spokesperson said.

The peeved pensioner was pleased the cats were removed before the spring/summer kitten season kicked in as the clutter of cats would be even worse.

‘’There were just so many of them. I couldn’t do my gardening because I didn’t want to put my hands in their faeces, which is all through my garden,’’ the woman said.

The woman said the pensioner flats were a pleasant place to live, but the plague of cats was seriously affecting her health, happiness and wellbeing.

‘’Having 32 cats living here was not good at all and they were too feral, so I’m feeling very good that they have finally gone and I can finally get back in the garden soon.

‘’It’s going to be nice to be able to sit on the deck and not have to see all these cats causing problems and leaving their mess everywhere.’’

Cat control has long been an issue in the Far North with a number of programmes set up over the years to tackle burgeoning cat numbers.

The council has also had previous complaints about feral cats living around its Ōmapere Housing for the Elderly Village, though not to the same extent as at the Ahipara pensioner flats.

All tenants at Ōmapere were reminded of FNDC’s policy on pets in the units (one cat neutered or spayed is permitted per unit) and were advised to stop feeding stray cats. They were also advised to contact the SPCA to have stray cats removed.

The council is also seeking public feedback on a proposed cat control bylaw for the entire district. It’s the first time the council has had a cat control bylaw.

The council voted this month to implement a new animal control bylaw after its previous one was automatically revoked in 2019 as the council had not voted in a new one. The new bylaw introduces a keeping of cats section for the first time that council staff say will likely “generate considerable interest and views may deeply divide the community’'.

Under the bylaw Far North cat owners will have to microchip their pets and desex them. The bylaw will be open to public consultation until November 18.



