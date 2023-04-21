It’s more of a philosophy we follow than a diet we stick to, and allows us to have our cake and eat it too. Photo / 123rf

OPINION:

Counting calories is not a long-term solution for health or weight loss maintenance. Once considered the key component to both, calorie counting is now recognised as a flawed system that does not consider the quality of consumed foods. This narrow-channelled system eliminates high-calorie superfoods such as seeds, nuts and avocados without considering their nutrient value as excellent sources of fatty acids and fat-soluble vitamins that support a healthy weight and metabolism.

Focusing on calories without considering their source blinds us to what really matters and opens the door for an invasion of low-quality foods that negatively impact our metabolic function and how well we store and burn energy. Eating foods that zap our energy, contribute to fatigue and stimulate cravings for more of the same creates a vicious cycle of highs, lows and quick fixes.

We get no sustainable energy from these foods, but experience lots of fatigue.

The good news is that with so much health and fitness information easily available, people are educating themselves, and personal wellness continues to rise as a priority. The sole focus on calories is phasing out, as people now understand that when it comes to their health and weight maintenance, it’s never been about the number of calories going in, but about the number of nutrients consumed.

That means clean eating. People that care about their health are now opting for high-quality, nutrient-dense natural whole foods over low-quality processed foods. High-quality foods include unrefined, minimally processed foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy carbohydrates and fats, low-fat dairy and good-quality protein sources.

Low-quality foods include white sugar, refined white grains, treats, snacks and desserts that have been processed, fried foods and harmful saturated and trans-fats. Sugar-sweetened drinks and beverages also make this list.

Does adopting clean eating via a nutrient-dense diet mean we have to give up all our favourite flavours and indulgent foods? Or is there a way to have our cake and eat it too?

Fortunately for us, living in a black-and-white world of fixed food choices is not the solution. Convincing ourselves that we can eliminate our desire/cravings for our favourite foods forever is not realistic, nor is it sustainable. Putting a noose around our eating habits can be sustained for a short while but will fail long-term. Once the cravings take over, the diet tanks and the guilt sets in.

So, what’s the solution? Flexibility. Rather than trying to live in a black-and-white world of demands that ultimately end in failure, why not adopt the more flexible, lenient 80/20 rule for eating?

The 80/20 rule, postulated by Pareto Principle, is an economic concept that can be applied to all aspects of our lives, including our diet. Its premise is that 80 per cent of outputs are the result of 20 per cent of inputs/causes.

Applying this concept to our eating patterns means eating a diet of nutritious foods 80 per cent of the time and indulging in our favourites (that may or may not tip the nutrient scale) the other 20 per cent of the time.

Because it is more in line with real life, the leeway provided by this allowance is easier to follow and stick to than strict calorie-focused diets. Its leniency helps eliminate the ‘feel’ of a diet and allows us to eat healthy while still enjoying our favourite foods in moderation.

Lots of fresh water, along with a variety of nutrient-dense food choices, fresh veggies and fruits, whole grains, lean proteins (including plant-based proteins like soy, edamame and beans), low-fat dairy, seafood rich in omega-3 and healthy fats like those in olive or coconut oil are all important ingredients that need to be included in the 80 per cent part of our plan.

The 20 per cent left is more focused on wiggle room and fun. This is when we treat ourselves to our favourite, indulgent foods - in moderation, of course.

If we keep the formula to 80 per cent healthy stuff and 20 per cent fun/favourite/indulgent stuff (moderation and portion size are key players), we’re good. Eating this way eliminates much of the guilty emotions and stress attached to those moments when our cravings for a piece of chocolate cake get the best of us.

When applied to food/diet, the 80/20 rule honours personal choice. It permits us to be human without guilt and leaves us wiggle room to splurge on the tasty treats we love. It invites variety (the spice of life) and fends off boredom and deprivation. It’s more of a philosophy we follow than a diet we stick to, and allows us to have our cake and eat it too!

This type of healthy eating, paired with proper, challenging exercise, makes for an empowering dynamic duo that will put life in your years, and years in your life!

Carolyn Hansen is co-owner of Anytime Fitness.