When we're trying to lose excess weight, but we're suddenly tempted to eat something that won't help us on that journey. Photo / 123rf

According to the Routledge Encyclopedia of Philosophy, akrasia, when translated, is a Greek word meaning "lack of self-control". In general terms, it is the phenomenon we know as weakness of will – or acting contrary to one's own judgment about what it is best to do in the moment.

Greek philosophers such as Socrates and Aristotle used a word for this type of human behaviour: akrasia. They used it to explain a state of being that causes us to act against our best judgment. In other words, we know we should be doing one thing, yet we choose to do another.

A close relative to akrasia, is procrastination. This "put it off" attitude by humans has been in play for centuries. We make plans, commit to goals, set deadlines, but then fail to follow through.

Akrasia encompasses procrastination along with a lack of self-control and follow-through but goes even deeper because it addresses our feelings. We feel we should be doing something but because of a weak will, we fail to follow it up with action.

This type of non-productive behaviour leads to guilt, frustration and in the end beats us up for not being productive. Akrasia and procrastination both work at preventing us from enjoying a healthy and highly productive life.

Whenever we "feel" as though we should be doing one thing – take for example exercising, but don't follow through by "doing it", we've felt the direct effects of akrasia. It's the "spirit is willing, but the body is weak" feeling.

Although there are varying reasons why we indulge in this type of "non-committal" behaviour, one of the most plausible explanations is our tendency to place greater value on instant gratification and rewards rather than focusing on any future rewards we gain by sticking to our plan/path.

For example:

When we're trying to lose excess weight, but we're suddenly tempted to eat something (such as a sugary treat) we know will not contribute to our health and wellbeing and even detract from it or we skip a workout, it is because our brain is focusing on instant gratification in lieu of consequences of our future selves.

If you are one of those that find it difficult to delay gratification and follow through with your original plans, there are strategies you can put into place to help determine your behaviour ahead of time and avoid akrasia.

One study that focused on people that exercised, found that the participants that specified what, when, and where their exercise takes place ahead of time were up to three times more likely to exercise than those without a plan.

We can simply state something like this: "I will (blank) for at least (blank) minutes on this date and time at such and such a place" and then put it on our "active calendar". Defining what we intend to do creates a priority and level of importance in our mind about this appointment the same way scheduling a doctor's appointment would.

Without this pre-set plan in place, we end up filling our time with unproductive tasks that result in a lack of progress towards our real goals and ultimately frustration with ourselves. Frustration is not the road to success and often leads to "quitting".

Our human desire to feel gratified "in the moment" puts us in a constant life-long battle with akrasia. The more self-control we learn to exercise today against immediate gratification the easier it is to overcome akrasia in the future.

Implementing intentions and taking accountability are two of the many positive strategies that can be employed by anyone taking a stand against akrasia. They allow us to see what takes priority, assume control and consciously shift our lifestyle habits to more productive, progressive, healthier ones.

Procrastination prevents us from acting, akrasia prevents us from taking "right action". Either way, progress towards our dreams, goals and visions is at a standstill.

Although there is not a universal solution for beating akrasia that has proven effective for everyone, in order to beat akrasia we must apply "effort", the very thing that akrasia tries to undermine.

Scheduling work times, setting incremental goals, making to-do lists, creating extra rewards for success are all workarounds used and implemented by others to successfully overcome akrasia.

Don't allow your most passionate dreams to lay idle in your mind. Dream them, plan them and act on them. Dream/think about that healthy, strong and toned body you want. Plan your strategy to reach that goal. Implement it daily by acting in accordance with your goal. (Eating healthy, working out daily and attending to your emotional state.)

Every time you plan something but fail to follow through, you encourage and strengthen akrasia. On the other hand, every time you beat akrasia at its own game, you align both the will of your spirit and your body into one laser targeted will.

This boost in "willpower" serves you well when akrasia tries to impede your progress again. In the end – there's only one thing that counts – aligning your actions with your goals because…

"What one does is what counts. Not what one had the intention of doing."

- Pablo Picasso

• Carolyn Hansen is co-owner Anytime Fitness