Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realise they were the big ones

5 minutes to read
Toxic thoughts and emotions such as envy, lack, hate, resentment are the real enemies when it comes to our overall health. Photo / 123rf

Toxic thoughts and emotions such as envy, lack, hate, resentment are the real enemies when it comes to our overall health. Photo / 123rf

Carolyn Hansen
By
Carolyn Hansen

Northern Advocate columnist

The feeling of gratitude is both empowering and powerful, and most of us have a basic "instinctive understanding" of what gratitude is because we have been on both sides – the giver and receiver of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.