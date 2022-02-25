Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: What exactly is ageing and when does the process begin?

5 minutes to read
Keeping our bodies in shape not only makes us feel younger and stronger - it might just save our lives. Photo / 123rf

Keeping our bodies in shape not only makes us feel younger and stronger - it might just save our lives. Photo / 123rf

Carolyn Hansen
By
Carolyn Hansen

Northern Advocate columnist

Ageing is a topic that is of perennial interest and spurs exploration among the rich and poor, young and old alike.

What exactly is ageing and when does the process begin? Physical ageing-disease risk begins

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.