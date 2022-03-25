Choose your creative time wisely, columnist Carolyn Hansen says.

Life is a wondrous journey, a continual movement forward as all things evolve towards and continually seek perfection.

Sometimes we find ourselves in situations that are not especially favourable to us personally or collectively. We may embrace the silver lining and perceive with gratitude our inner growth, but it will not change the fact that we want to or even need to shift out of or change what is currently occurring.

Whatever exists today is only temporary and can be improved on for a better tomorrow. It may be less visible improvements such as emotional shifts, i.e. more self-confidence, greater self-esteem and authentic self-love, and acceptance that we seek - or something more tangible, such as clean water and clean air on a larger global scale. Whatever it is, the process is the same and it begins and ends with our imagination.

Imagination is the one thing that allows us to bypass our logic. It opens the door to all possibility and eliminates rigid structures and tired beliefs that would otherwise slam the door, the moment we dared venture outside of our limited 'box' of stale thoughts to attempt such folly!

Manifesting is not hard once the process is grasped. It can be summed up in a few wise words spoken by Gandhi: we must 'see' what we want to 'be', because seeing is the first step to creating.

Nothing is created without first being 'seen' or observed and quantum physics proves it. A wave turns into a particle after being observed, not before. Observation is key to creation. A more familiar name for this process is creative visualisation.

Nothing is built without first having a pattern or a blueprint to follow. Whatever we want manifested outwardly must first be visualised or observed inwardly because visualisation provides the creative pattern/mould that the Universe fills with energy to complete the form! It provides the mandatory directions, dimensions, requirements, fine details and action steps needed to see its creation in form.

Sounds simple enough, right? Sometimes.

If your heart often speaks to you with grandeur but you have trouble drawing up the patterns and envisioning the possibilities using your imagination, here's a couple of tips to help you 'see' more easily.

Choose your creative time wisely – any time can be used to create. However, because we are dealing with frequency, there are times that have proven to be more effective for creation.

The best time for any of us to 'dream big' is right after meditation or before sleep when we are tired, and our minds are in a relaxed state. Normally our brainwaves function in the faster Beta frequencies but when tired or 'zoned in' from meditating, we shift to an Alpha state which slows down our brainwaves, making the 'soil' of our imaginations ripe for imprinting.

The Alpha state is much more impressionable than the Beta state, so imprinting and using our imagination by adding people, places, experiences, and vivid details is much easier to do when operating from this frequency.

Use this timed ritual as often as you feel the calling to do so because consistency is another valuable element when it comes to training and aligning the mind, body, and spirit in the great art of manifesting.

Fill your visions with beauty, tap into your positive emotions and abundant, joy-filled feelings as you express freely on your blank, pliable 'image-in' screen. Add tons of sensual perception for detail and do not forget gratitude!

Use creative aids – another amazingly effective way to tap into manifesting skills is to create a vision board.

Vision boards are used to reflect what we want our future to be like, our goals (personal, career and otherwise), our health and fitness, our values, our family life, our lifestyle habits… whatever it is that we want to see manifested.

These power boards are empowering tools that help visualise our future by narrowing down our desires.

Because vision boards use limited space, they effectively force us to eliminate unnecessary mind clutter and choose what really matters in our lives. Our focus narrows, our clarity gets sharpened and a simple glance at our vision board easily reminds us of our dreams, visions and life goals, keeping us on track.

By selecting images that represent our fondest hopes, dreams, and desires, focusing in on the details and being consistent in our requests, we send a clear, strong and free-of-doubt 'frequency message' to the Universe.

Singular images can be used (magazine, newspaper cutouts, brochures, flyers or computer printouts), or a collage of images can represent what we want to bring to life. There are no limits to what objects or images can be included, just tap into your imagination, and paint in the details using vivid colours and textures!

Imagination is the first step in the creative process for all manifestion but in the end, nothing is created without action. Actions seal the deal and move the energy needed to fill the form of our visual patterns/creations.

Although action is the all-important last step in the manifestation process and nothing gets manifested without it, without active imaginations playfully envisioning in the field of 'all possibility' in the first place, productive actions/creation would not have the opportunity to express.

Imagining is intense daydreaming and anyone with a bit of impassioned practice can be a pro. It is our responsibility as human beings to put into play our imaginative powers and shift our personal lives and the world at large to better and higher standards.

Remember: "What is now proved was once only imagined." That is how powerful we are!