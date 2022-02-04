Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: The art of mindful exercise

6 minutes to read
If exercise is so important to our health, why do so many give up on their fitness goals? Photo / 123rf

If exercise is so important to our health, why do so many give up on their fitness goals? Photo / 123rf

Carolyn Hansen
By
Carolyn Hansen

Northern Advocate columnist

Fitness must be a priority in our lives because our bodies are made to move. It is not a luxury but a necessity to keep in shape if we value our lives and want to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.