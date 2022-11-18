Happiness is contagious and multiplies itself Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Happiness matters.

Happiness is a joy-filled, contented feeling; the result of whatever mental and emotional state we entertain. It is the reward factor for all the thoughts, feelings and emotions that drive our ship.

Far from being fleeting or temporary, true happiness, is the optimal “state of being” that we, as humans, can achieve. It is a proven direct link to strong immunity as studies and ongoing research continually prove that happy people are healthier people. They are less susceptible to uninvited guests such as annoying colds and nasty viruses.

Stress is wasteful and zaps our vital energy while happiness contributes to it. This means that happy hearts are stronger at warding off debilitating strokes and longevity-stealing heart attacks.

The success we enjoy, especially when reaching a tough goal, has often been linked to and seen as a major “key to our being happy”. Although this belief applies to a certain extent, the truth is, the opposite is more valid. Happiness is the real key and contributing factor towards our success.

When wrapped in and nurtured by pleasure and positivity, happiness is a powerful, self-rewarding act that works wonders on our bodies, but its magic does not stop with us.

Happiness is contagious and multiplies itself. That means our personal happiness not only works to make us feel better but is empowered to multiply this positive feeling on a larger scale.

Our close friends and family might be the first to enjoy the benefits but, like butter in a hot frying pan, these positive feelings keep spreading. Next in line is our social life. A healthy, happy social life positively affects and benefits our communities. As these “happy moments” continue their journey, they infiltrate and create a happier world. It’s a good thing.

Since dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin and endorphins are the primary hormones that directly influence our level of happiness, it behooves us to embrace whatever we can do to increase the production of these powerful, mood-enhancing, neurotransmitters/chemicals.

And, because the release of happy hormones has a lot to do with our habits and lifestyles, we are empowered, if we so choose, to consciously act and boost their production.

Dopamine, the reward chemical, is produced in the hypothalamus, a small area of our brains in charge of pleasure. Often dubbed the “motivation molecule”, it helps with focus, concentration, apathy, fatigue and forgetfulness. It is the reward we enjoy when completing any “feel-good or pleasurable” task, motivating us to seek out more goals.

Simple, healthy lifestyles are key to producing dopamine. Quality sleep, proper exercise, restful meditating, enjoying and absorbing the sun’s rays, eating healthy foods (whole foods, not processed foods) and listening to our favourite music all kick up dopamine levels. Even a pleasurable, quiet bath when enjoyed in the moment, releases this happy hormone.

Endorphins are painbusters. While dopamine is the result of our brain’s reward system, endorphins are natural pain and stress relievers. These neurotransmitters are released by the pituitary gland and the hypothalamus. They are empowered to lift our mood to euphoric status.

When lacking pleasure or trying to reduce pain, increasing levels of endorphins should do the trick. Physical exercise, sexual enjoyment, spicy foods, laughing, and eating a piece of dark chocolate all release these neurotransmitters. Vanilla and other aromatherapy oils and meditation have also been used to stimulate the production of endorphins. As a bonus, endorphins can even kick in dopamine.

Serotonin: mood stabiliser and digestion regulator. Feeling fatigued, trouble sleeping, anxiety, and a craving for carbohydrates and sweets may be an indicator of low serotonin levels. Like dopamine and endorphins, exercise and sunshine play major roles in boosting this neurotransmitter. Why not double up and exercise outdoors when possible?

Oxytocin: our love and cuddling chemical. Our body produces this neurotransmitter naturally. It may not have the power to help us fall in love instantly, but it is empowered to increase contentment and feelings of security and trust towards others we care for.

Increasing our levels of oxytocin can be as simple as cooking or sharing hugs and cuddles with our loved ones. Enjoying sexual intimacy with our partners, creating a healthy social circle of friends to confide in, doing something nice for others - gifting or helping others does make us happier- or interacting and loving our pets are all positive actions that boost oxytocin levels.

There is an obvious cross-over in lifestyle actions (exercise for example) for all four of these neurotransmitters. It’s a good thing because, for the most part, we are active players when it comes to contributing to and shifting our low, hormonal levels to higher, positive levels.

In the end, it simply means that we are empowered to contribute to and to create a happier life by nurturing a positive mindset and adopting healthier physical habits because “happy is as happy does”.

- Carolyn Hansen is co owner Anytime Fitness