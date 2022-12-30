Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Genes don’t determine health longevity

Carolyn Hansen
By
4 mins to read
The combination of extended years and more life in those years is truly the best gift you can give yourself Photo / 123rf

The combination of extended years and more life in those years is truly the best gift you can give yourself Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Genes have become the “fall guy”.

They are the “go-to” excuse for disease, disability and eventually death. Truth is, genes do not determine your level of health and longevity.

It is imperative

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate