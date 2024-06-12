Seeka’s Kerikeri packhouses processed a record kiwifuit crop this season - around 3.3 million trays.

Northland’s kiwifruit growers have had a bumper season, with Kerikeri’s crop up by 50 per cent to be worth around $35.5 million in grower returns.

Produce company Seeka has completed its kiwifruit harvest for the year, announcing a significant increase in Class 1 kiwifruit trays packed this season. In total 43.0 million trays were packed by Seeka this season, compared to 29.8 million in 2023.

Seeka’s chief executive officer Michael Franks said this was 44 per cent increase which was a pleasing recovery after two very challenging years that were impacted by weather events.

“Our facilities efficiently processed the additional volume which was well within our capability,” Franks said.

Northland’s main kiwifruit crop is in the Kerikeri area and Seeka said most of the orchards there produce SunGold kiwifruit.

Kerikeri’s kiwifruit crop was worth around $35.5 million this season - a record amount.

A record 3.3 million trays of Kerikeri kiwifruit were harvested - up 50 per cent on the 2.2 million trays the previous year. This year’s crop was worth $35.5m in grower returns, a 27 per cent increase on the previous season. Northland’s entire kiwifruit crop is estimated to be worth around $60m.

The majority of the kiwifruit grown in Kerikeri is SunGold, although there have been a number of more recent Zespri Red developments, so this crop will start to come up in greater volumes over the next few years, Franks said.

Seeka has two packhouses in Kerikeri, the large site on Waipapa Rd and then the smaller Orangewood site on Kapiro Rd. It also packs avocado and citrus out of its Kerikeri sheds.

Franks said the availability of labour and Seeka’s automation improvements have contributed to a smooth and effective packing season for the company, which also noted that shipping is proceeding well.

“The impact of the Zespri shipment that was infested by rodents is not expected to materially impact earnings,” Seeka’s chief financial officer Nicola Neilson said.

One of Kerikeri’s kiwifruit orchards that produced a bumper crop this season.

While the increased trays packed is a signal of a return to profitability, Seeka did clarify that it is too early to accurately predict the financial outcome and to be able to provide reliable financial guidance. Seeka expects to update the market later in the year on these matters.

“We remain focused on maximising operational earnings, debt reduction, and achieving financial leverage targets,’’ Franks said.

Ahead of this season horticulture companies Seeka and Kainui Pack & Cool collaborated with the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to stage hiring days in the hope to employ the people needed to help harvest the crop.

More than 300 jobs were on offer at a series of February hiring days as this year’s kiwifruit season was about to take off.

Vacancies included fork hoist operators, van drivers, graders, packers, field technicians and laboratory assistants.



